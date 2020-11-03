Through early voting, Dynette Davis leads for Place 4 in the Frisco ISD Board of Trustees election over Amit Kalra and Muni Janagarajan.
From Collin and Denton County numbers, Davis has secured 36% of the recorded votes (27,384). Janagarajan has secured 20,368 votes and Kalra has secured 10,041.
The three candidates are running for a seat currently held by Anne McCausland.
An additional 18,648 votes came in for Sean Heatley, who has since dropped out of the race.
