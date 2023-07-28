The Mix rendering 1

A proposed rendering provided by applicants for The Mix was presented to the Frisco Planning and Commission on Tuesday. Consideration for a proposed planned development item regarding The Mix was tabled to the Aug. 22 meeting.  

While anticipation has been building for the future of the land that used to be known as Wade Park, there is still work to be done before a new project dubbed The Mix can become a reality.

Following roughly an hour and a half of discussion during Tuesday night's Frisco Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, a proposed planned development for The Mix development was tabled, putting on hold a process that aims to bring new life to the 128.8-acre plot of land that has been known for its “hole in the ground” visible from the Dallas North Tollway. The unfinished site of Wade Park, located at the southeast corner of the Dallas North Tollway and Lebanon Road, became the center of litigation after development stalled on the land, which had originally been expected to bring a mixed-use experience to Frisco. The site now features a large hole in the ground that was originally created for a parking garage.

Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

