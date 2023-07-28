A proposed rendering provided by applicants for The Mix was presented to the Frisco Planning and Commission on Tuesday. Consideration for a proposed planned development item regarding The Mix was tabled to the Aug. 22 meeting.
While anticipation has been building for the future of the land that used to be known as Wade Park, there is still work to be done before a new project dubbed The Mix can become a reality.
Following roughly an hour and a half of discussion during Tuesday night's Frisco Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, a proposed planned development for The Mix development was tabled, putting on hold a process that aims to bring new life to the 128.8-acre plot of land that has been known for its “hole in the ground” visible from the Dallas North Tollway. The unfinished site of Wade Park, located at the southeast corner of the Dallas North Tollway and Lebanon Road, became the center of litigation after development stalled on the land, which had originally been expected to bring a mixed-use experience to Frisco. The site now features a large hole in the ground that was originally created for a parking garage.
In late 2022, plans for the 112-acre project The Mix were announced, detailing a new vision that included a number of uses such as office space, retail space, a grocery store, a business hotel, a boutique hotel and residential uses. At the time of the December announcement, plans were to break ground in December 2022, according to previous coverage by the Frisco Enterprise. During a June 2023 town hall meeting hosted by the city, Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney said the project developer was actively working with the city to finalize plans.
The July 25 regular meeting of the Frisco Planning and Zoning commission included an agenda item for a planned development on the property that is proposed to include office, hotel, urban living, townhome, retail/restaurant, medical office and grocer uses, according to exhibits submitted to the city.
“We’re really thrilled to be here tonight. It’s been a two-and-a-half-year process of getting here, of understanding the site, of collaborating with the planning staff, with thinking about how we could take what was originally designed in Wade Park and not only make it better but learn from all of the other recent projects that have been completed or under construction here in Frisco and recognize the bar that they set and try to exceed that bar,” said Neal Payton of Torti Gallas and Partners, during the applicant presentation.
During the meeting, it was noted by Frisco Assistant Planning Director Jonathan Hubbard that city staff recommended approval for the item but that there were five points “where the applicant’s proposal and staff’s recommendation do not align with one another.”
Those points included phasing stipulations for residential development; defining “Class-A Office” within the planned development standards; Tollway District building height stipulations; differences in language on open space timing; and detail regarding a fence on Parkwood Boulevard.
Tim Campbell, head of The Mix Frisco, said the proposed project is looking at 2.1 million square feet planned for office; 375,000 square feet planned for retail — including a 40,000 square-foot grocer — 650 hotel keys; 3,170 urban living units and 129 for-sale townhomes.
During the discussion, Campbell said the applicant could accept city staff’s proposals regarding the fence and open space timing language.
“I really want to see this project get done. I’m tired of looking at the hole also, but I think that from what I’ve seen, there’s quite a significant improvement that can happen here in the city of Frisco with this project,” Commission Secretary Ed Kelly said Tuesday.
“I don’t think we’re ready yet, because we still have three things to work out,” Kelly later added.
The commission voted unanimously to table the item and continue the public hearing to its Aug. 22 meeting.
