Stephanie Elad has officially been sworn in to the Frisco ISD Board of Trustees.
Elad came out ahead in a three-person race for the Place 3 spot on May 7 with 51.4% (7,646) of the votes. She beat opponents Dustin Paschal, who won 43.4% (6,452) and Timothy Soto, who won 5.2% (771).
"The board was kind enough to offer to swear me in today so that I can participate fully in the upcoming budget workshop on June 1," Elad said in a Wednesday Facebook post.
A ceremonial swearing in has been scheduled for the board's June 13 meeting, Elad said.
"The board believed that it was important for Mrs. Elad to have the opportunity to be sworn in early in order to fully participate in forthcoming board budget workshops," Board President René Archambault said in a Facebook post. "We are thrilled that she will be joining us one month early so that we can start our very important work together on the academic year ahead."
After unofficial Frisco ISD election results indicated a win for one candidate by a tight ma…
The swearing in of one candidate comes as FISD prepares to recount the results for another race. Place 2 incumbent Natalie Hebert requested a recount in her bid for re-election after unofficial results indicated that challenger Marvin Lowe had won the race with a razor-thin margin. Lowe received 39.87% of the votes compared to Hebert's 39.52% and the 20.61% garnered by additional challenger Kelly Karthik, according to the district.
There are no runoff elections in Frisco ISD races.
The Place 2 recount is scheduled for Saturday.
The district canvassed election results on Wednesday but noted the pending recount. A second canvass is scheduled for May 23 if the recount changes results.
The results canvassed on Wednesday also certified the Place 1 re-election of incumbent Gopal Ponangi to the board.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
