Updated: January 20, 2023 @ 2:44 pm
The filing period has opened for Frisco City Council spots that will be up for election in the May 6, 2023 election.
In May, Frisco voters will go to the polls to cast their ballots for the Mayor, City Council Place 5 and City Council Place 6 spots.
The filing window opened on Jan. 18 and will close at 5 p.m. Feb. 17.
As of 6 p.m. Thursday, three total individuals had filed for spots, according to the city's election page.
Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney filed for re-election to the mayor spot, and Place 6 incumbent Brian Livingston filed for re-election to his seat.
Place 5 incumbent Laura Rummel has also filed for re-election. Frisco resident Anwer Azam has also filed to run for the Place 5 spot on the council.
Rummel was elected to an unexpired term for the Place 5 spot in March of 2022.
This story was updated at 1:30 p.m. to reflect that Laura Rummel has officially filed for re-election.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
