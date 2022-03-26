Laura Rummel will be joining the dais as Frisco’s newest Place 5 City Council member.
On Saturday, Frisco voters took to the polls to choose between Rummel and former Frisco City Council member Tracie Reveal Shipman in a runoff election that sought to determine a Place 5 representative.
The election comes after Place 5 City Council member Dan Stricklin effectively resigned his seat in November after announcing candidacy for a Denton County elected position.
Unofficial election results provided by the city show that 2,509 Frisco voters selected Rummel to take the spot, garnering her 51% of the votes cast. Shipman got 49% of the votes cast, or 2,384.
Overall, Frisco reported a 3.94% voter turnout for the runoff election.
The city of Frisco has said votes will be canvassed on April 5. Rummel is slated to be sworn during the April 19 City Council meeting.
Rummel’s win comes after she lost her campaign for the spot in a December 2020 runoff against Stricklin. In 2020, seven people had cast their names for the Place 5 spot, including Stricklin and Rummel. Rummel and Stricklin had gone into a runoff in December 2020, and Stricklin had won with 53% of the votes in that election.
...OZONE ACTION DAY...
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued
an Ozone Action Day for the Dallas-Fort Worth area for Sunday,
March 27, 2022.
Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing
high levels of ozone air pollution in the Dallas-Fort Worth area
on Sunday. You can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a
ride, walking, riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work,
avoiding drive-through lanes, conserving energy, and keeping your
vehicle properly tuned.
For more information on ozone:
Ozone: The Facts (www.tceq.texas.gov/goto/ozonefacts)
Air North Texas: (www.airnorthtexas.org)
EPA Air Now
(www.airnow.gov/index.cfm?action.local_state&STATEID=45&TAB=0)
Take care of Texas (www.takecareoftexas.org)
North Central Texas Council of Governments Air Quality
(www.nctcog.org/trans/air/index.asp)
