Rob Cox
Place 5
VP Channels and Analytics - Software, Local Realtor
Years lived in Frisco: 22
What is the most important issue facing the city, and how would you help solve it?
While the rise in equity of residents' homes has been beneficial for homeowners, they really only realize it monetarily until they sell their homes. The downside consequence has meant significantly increased property tax bills for homeowners. We need to continually address the tax burden on homeowners and renters. To combat higher residential property taxes, we must diversify our economy by attracting more employers offering high-paying jobs. This will allow Frisco to continue its path to becoming a strong commercial employment center with increased commercial valuations along our Dallas North Tollway spine. Commercial developments will add billions of dollars of valuation. There will be two significant impacts to added commercial development: It will allow the city to lower the tax burden on homeowners, and it will allow for the flow of billions of dollars in commerce into the city, providing long term sustainability for the city and its residents.
Is the city spending money in the right places? Is there anything you would change?
Frisco has done a great job of spreading its financial resources around. Some of the centralization strategies have paid off to keep cost of services down. Public safety is our top priority, and we must continue to invest in these services to attract top talent, provide the right tools, best training and strong benefits in order to take care of our first responders.
With the passing of Texas Senate Bill 2, Frisco will need to make adjustments in ways economic development funds are utilized. The use of sales tax abatements will need to be reevaluated as part of this process. Our economic development projects will need to continue to have strong returns for the city, as this has been the secret sauce that has allowed a fast-growth city to be at the lower end of tax rates in the Metroplex since I moved here in 1997.
As Frisco gets closer to build-out, city services will need to continue to evolve and transform. Functions that are currently outsourced may need to be brought in-house, provided there is a return on investment. Those services will need scale to be worthwhile and to bring in house.
Do you feel the city is developing at the right pace? What would you do to ensure the city can handle future growth?
Frisco has intentionally slowed down projects over the last three years and focused on strategic initiatives. The PGA of America, Dr Pepper and Keurig are just a few of those strategic initiatives that are paying off in a big way for Frisco and are catalysts for the next wave of growth. New commercial development must have long term strategic value tied to job creation and increased commercial valuation. This will allow the reduction of the tax burden on our homeowners. Net new multi-family approval has declined over the last five years as well, for several reasons, including pushback by myself and other commissioners during meetings and work sessions on non-strategic initiatives. Any new multi-family must be along our 121/DNT/380 spine and MUST be legally tied to corresponding commercial developments which will generate high-paying jobs.
As a Planning and Zoning commissioner for the last five years, and elected chairman three times over the last two years, I have frequently been called by Homeowner’s Association presidents, members and residents having questions or concerns regarding development or zoning. At the request of the Lone Star Ranch HOA president and residents, I helped stop a small home development called the Tributary at Teel Parkway and Main Street to protect existing homeowners. The Planning and Zoning Commission said no to several badly located multi-family development requests in meetings with developers and in P&Z work sessions. In 2017, community activists contacted me directly to understand how to get the proposed Allen Substation moved off of Legacy, and we were successful in getting that done. Personally, I have negotiated directly with developers to fix issues on Frisco Station on behalf of Stonebriar Park and reduce building heights entitlements directly behind several neighborhoods, even when legally entitled to be higher.
I have supported increasing our neighborhood design standards and served on that committee with Jeff Cheney, Bob Allen and others. This has led to more great neighborhoods and incorporated more seamless transition into several of the small urban villages we have in Frisco.
Because of the recent success of attracting the PGA of America, Frisco’s stature on the global stage for corporate relocation has never been higher. We must strategically take advantage of this in alignment with our University of North Texas strategy for high tech and biomedical research curriculums. My vision for Frisco is that our children achieve their advanced education locally and then join the workforce locally, with high paying jobs, utilizing emerging skill sets.
With my extensive global technology background, I believe that I am uniquely qualified to help Frisco identify and land the next round of companies to relocate to Frisco. My experience in negotiating with companies and contracts such as Ford, Nissan, Cisco, Avaya, Nissan and Dish, as well as my knowledge of advanced technologies such as AI, Blockchain, and 5G software applications makes me uniquely qualified to represent Frisco at this critical juncture.
The time is now to land Fortune 1000 company relocations to Frisco to ensure that Frisco is an employment center and not just a “pass through” city.
What are your ideas in addressing increased traffic in the city and the region?
Traffic in Frisco is greatly impacted by other cities in the region.
Frisco is getting squeezed by our sister cities to the north, east and west as pass-through traffic dramatically increases the number of people on our roads on a daily basis. This will not change as we move forward, but do have some tactile and strategic initiatives that will help alleviate this.
From a tactical perspective, we will finalize our internal infrastructure, such as finishing east-west corridors at Panther Creek Parkway and John Hickman Road through Wade Park, and continue work on better turn signal lanes. We can utilize advanced technologies to provide alternative routing, manage signals and inform drivers of upcoming issues.
Strategically, we should focus on two long term solutions: The first strategic initiative is to create strong employment centers along our DNT spine, and most specifically, on the north side of Frisco. This will allow more Frisco residents to work locally as well as generate a reverse commute. But most importantly, it will stimulate the 380 corridor as a job destination, which will help slow the tide of southbound pass-through traffic from surrounding cities. This will allow more Frisco residents to work locally as well as generate the reverse commute.
The second initiative is to focus on emerging technologies, such as driverless cars and vertical transportation modes for passengers, such as Uber Elevate. However, prior to those becoming ready for mass adoption over the next 10 to 15 years, we have emerging technologies to change the delivery service business in a much faster time frame. Use of robotics delivery as well as delivery drones will help eliminate much of the commercial traffic on our roads.
What's your history of community involvement in the city/area?
I have been a Frisco resident for over 22 years, and have been a very active volunteer in my city, school and personal communities.
Namely:
Frisco Planning and Zoning Commission chairman since February 2018
Planning and Zoning commissioner since 2015, also serving as secretary and vice chair
City of Frisco Neighborhood Design Standards Committee
Frisco ISD - Long Range Planning Committee
Frisco ISD - Facilities and Evaluation Committee
Frisco ISD - District of Innovation Committee
Board of Directors, STAR GOP Club of Denton and Collin County
Baseball Coach - FBSA
Volleyball Coach - Club, and PSA
Preston Trail Community Church
Lead Usher
Purple Room(youth) Leader
Men’s Group leader
Why are you the best candidate for this position?
Simply put, I have been preparing for this run for many years, have been actively involved in city and school initiatives and am ready to take the next logical step to a seat on city council. I have a clear vision for Frisco and I’m the only candidate with city of Frisco public service experience, which I can leverage to execute my vision.
My Vision:
Attract employers that will provide high paying jobs.
Partner UNT with advanced technology and next generation companies to jump start the next 30 years
Plan commercial corridors that generate larger tax valuations to drive down the tax burden on homeowners.
Create reverse commutes and employ more Frisco residents locally to address traffic.
Protect our great neighborhoods and blend in missing middle housing options.
My experience is the key in executing my plan:
Possess working public service experience and knowledge.
Have listened to citizens concerns and taken action.
Working knowledge on getting problems resolved in the city.
Have dealt with and negotiated with developers to create win-wins.
Have stood up and said “No” to bad developments.
Have done business with global companies.
Brought cultures together to accomplish great things.
Have learned from past failures and later created triumphs.
I look forward to being a servant leader on behalf of the residents of Frisco.
Hava Johnston
Place 5
Realtor
Years lived in Frisco: 7
What is the most important issue facing the city, and how would you help solve it?
This issue of racial equality is very important to me, and I feel compelled to support and uplift the Black voices in Frisco. I volunteered as one of the organizers for two peaceful protests in Frisco and was proud to march in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Stemming from these marches, city leadership formed an inclusivity committee and held a town hall on race relations, which is a start, but there is still so much that needs to be done to address systemic racism in Frisco.
When elected, I will push for actionable change items in the city and look to leadership in communities of color to help form identifiable goals for addressing systemic racism across the city however we can. I will work with the FPD and city council to form a third-party public oversight committee dedicated to reviewing complaints, and making suggestions to improve de-escalation training.
Is the city spending money in the right places? Is there anything you would change?
Frisco does a really good job in this area for the most part, but there is always room for improvement. I am a strong advocate for looking for innovative ways to better deliver services and would always seek to engage the community and the providers in conversations and brainstorming sessions for ways to maximize cost and effectiveness.
We need to look for innovative funding strategies that minimize the need for increased property taxes. We should always be exploring ways to provide the best services we can at the lowest out-of-pocket costs to our residents. Funding methods for some programs could come from businesses, investments, grants and optional user-paid city services like high-speed internet. I would look at ways to reduce spending in various programs and departments by implementing smart technology to reduce waste and increase production times. I believe in balanced budgets, but I also believe the council has a responsibility to always re-evaluate contracts and budgets to make sure we are spending citizen’s money wisely and in ways that actually improve their lives.
Do you feel the city is developing at the right pace? What would you do to ensure the city can handle future growth?
Frisco is quite literally one of the fastest growing cities in the country today, and with that comes a widely diverse population that is deciding to call Frisco home every day. The challenge is keeping up with the ever-changing demographic landscape of Frisco. As your councilwoman I will work tirelessly to make Frisco a place that is welcoming to all. I will work to cultivate alliances between demographic groups to promote transparency, better provide new residents with information about services available to them and ensure they are included in regular communications to inform them about happenings and opportunities within the city.
The key is balance and smart growth. As the business sector continues to grow, more people will relocate to Frisco and the surrounding areas for work. Population growth can put more stress on our existing infrastructure, so it’s imperative that we are constantly reviewing the projected impact of growth. It’s in the city’s best interest to make sure we have housing options for workers and the added economic benefits generated by them living and shopping inside the city as opposed to in neighboring communities.
What are your ideas in addressing increased traffic in the city and the region?
As one of the fastest growing cities in the nation, smart planning has to be cultivated every step of the way. It is a delicate balance to prepare for growth without placing undue burden on current residents, and so we have to be mindful, thorough and innovative in our approach to accommodating current and future residents and businesses.
I believe Frisco should pursue an expansion of public transportation across the city in two phases. The first phase would focus on inner-city transportation such as electric busses, trolleys and e-cars. With growth comes more vehicles on the roads and thus more wear and tear, more traffic, more pollution. We can eliminate some of that and make Frisco a commuter-friendly city by providing inner-city transportation.
The second phase would be to move to light rail and connect with DART and all the benefits that come along with increasing mobility options for the residents and businesses in the city. Moving toward expansion of rail options is entirely appropriate for a city of our size that is so rapidly growing with exponential growth projected in the coming decades. In order to ease the burden on current residents the city will have to continually be thinking outside the box, and form partnerships with businesses, private entities and state and federal governments to secure funding.
What's your history of community involvement in the city/area?
I have a long history of community organizing, including The Collin and Denton County Blanket Drive started in 2012 and a donation coalition for Hurricane Harvey victims in 2017. Plano Magazine named me 2019 Girl Boss and highlighted the creation of the Facebook group “Collin Creek Mall: an era gone by,” which has brought together more than 10,000 current and former residents and sparked an interest in revitalizing the area. Most recently, I helped organize a peaceful and well-attended march in Frisco in support of Black lives.
I currently serve as the Democratic Precinct Chair for Denton County’s Precinct 1029. I made the decision to run for Frisco City Council because I truly care about Frisco and the people who live here, and I recognize a need for a different kind of voice on the council to ensure the diverse population is engaged and welcomed into the city. Responding to growth with smart and inclusive planning and forming broad, diverse coalitions within the city are some of my top priorities.
Why are you the best candidate for this position?
I'd prefer to focus on what I bring to the table versus what others do not. I am a lifelong resident of Collin County and an active and engaged citizen of Frisco. I’m a small business owner, community organizer and volunteer, and I can offer a fresh perspective to the Frisco City Council. I have spent most of my life watching Frisco grow into the city we all love today, and I hope to utilize my personal and professional experiences to bring into the fold those members of our community who have sometimes been overlooked. I will work to build bridges, seek input from a broad coalition in our city and celebrate our diversity. I have a lifetime of experience leading businesses in a variety of markets in Collin County, and I have the networking and negotiation skills needed to help move Frisco forward. I believe in leading with empathy and compassion and listening to and learning from others, especially those with different experiences than myself. I am running because I truly believe I can make a difference, and I want to make our city an even better place to live for everyone. I want Frisco to be a place that embraces diversity and promotes cultural awareness, plans for an equitable future for all its citizens and takes care of its people, animals and environment. I have learned that when we focus on what makes us alike, we become friends. When we get out of our bubble and engage with people who are different from ourselves, we learn and we grow. I want everyone to feel like they have a voice and are vested in the success of our city. I believe that the council should reflect the face of the city and that everyone should be equally represented. We can come together and exchange ideas and philosophies and engage in conversations that will propel us forward. A city is only as strong as its citizens, and we are strongest when we work together.
Ram Majji
Place 5
Technology Entrepreneur and VP of Salesforce Practice (The Ksquare Group)
Years lived in Frisco: 20
What is the most important issue facing the city, and how would you help solve it?
I’ve talked with many residents over the years, and I’ve learned that priorities are based on individual circumstances. It’s important for voters to know that elected officials are representing their concerns equally. However, there are a few issues that top the list, and traffic is number one. While traffic seems to be the greatest source of frustration for residents, I believe it is a symptom of the real issue. Frisco is lacking local job opportunities. There is an imbalance between property values and income opportunities. Many residents must find employment in neighboring cities to generate the income necessary to purchase a home and pay property taxes in Frisco. This is true for our neighbors to the north as well. We must address this imbalance and seek to become an attractive high-end employment center for major corporations, small, growing businesses and startup companies.
Is the city spending money in the right places? Is there anything you would change?
City Employees do a phenomenal job in ensuring the money is spent in the right places, although there is always room for improvement. I would like to review the incentive process for attracting more corporations, any overspending and look closer into the capital project(s). I would also proactively look into when TIRZ #1 expires what will happen to the expected revenue and also whether the city can retain its AAA rating as we grow in population. Increased scrutiny into who gets awarded the projects to avoid any future issues like Wade Park construction.
Do you feel the city is developing at the right pace? What would you do to ensure the city can handle future growth?
With lower taxes, traffic, public safety and educational partnerships, we have been developing overall at the right pace. Frisco’s property tax rate remains one of the lowest in North Texas. However, there is a significant imbalance between residential and commercial property tax revenues. Residents provide almost three times that of commercial properties. That doesn’t mean that businesses aren't paying their fair share. It just means that we don’t yet have enough commercial property in Frisco. I believe the creation of local jobs is critical to working towards solutions in a number of areas that frustrate residents. I will work to bring more employers with a physical presence to Frisco to create local jobs and balance the residential and commercial tax base.
What are your ideas in addressing increased traffic in the city and the region?
Like any city, Frisco faces a number of challenges and opportunities as we grow. Traffic is always a major concern of residents. Frisco has learned from our neighboring cities, and we’ve been very proactive about designing a traffic management system to address our rapid growth. Our major roadways are already built to maximum capacity with many intersections containing almost 20 lanes for traffic. But we can’t solve the problem with construction alone.
In addition to traditional traffic management practices, we should explore alternative transportation options and smart city solutions. There is an abundance of research, and numerous solutions are being developed by private industry. The real issue is understanding the technologies and selecting the best path for Frisco. Frisco has the best traffic engineers in the country. We need to ensure that our elected representatives understand that and give them the resources they need to develop and implement solutions. We should also continue to preserve corridors for future transportation technology and growth opportunities.
Much of Frisco’s infrastructure has been constructed in the past years. We haven’t faced maintenance issues that plague some neighboring cities. As our city ages, we will have more maintenance costs. It is important to ensure a consistent revenue stream that doesn’t rely on homeowners paying more in property taxes. Part of the solution is to increase the number of businesses operating in Frisco. This will create a more balanced sharing of the tax burden between business and residential development. Just as we’ve done with our numerous sports venues, we should continue to pursue opportunities that capture sales tax revenue from visitors.
What's your history of community involvement in the city/area?
Ram4Frisco Campaign 2018-2020
Founding board of directors at EveryoneEatz, which served over 350,000 free meals, several thousands of COVID-19 tests and various donations for the needy. We also donated a car as a part of the organization.
Yes for Frisco political action committee that supported the successful passage of the 2019 bond package in the city election.
Vice-chair for Frisco Forward in support of the Frisco ISD bond election in 2018
Founding member and vice-chair of the Frisco Indian Affairs Committee
Election Campaign Team Member for current Frisco mayor and most past and current city council members
Conducted over 60 meet and greets for various city election candidate campaigns to motivate voters to go to Vote
Young Entrepreneur's Academy Mentor 2020
City Hall 101 Graduate
Campaign Member of FISD TRE 2015.
Why are you the best candidate for this position?
When I moved to Frisco 20 years ago, my wife and I had recently married. We wanted a great place to live and start our family. Like many newlyweds, we started with no money and big goals. Frisco has been good to us and allowed us to achieve the American dream. I’ve been able to balance my professional career with raising my children and participating in the community. Family is the most important thing in my life. Everything I do is to create opportunities for my children to be successful. It’s important to me that Frisco continues to be an attractive option for new families.
As a community, we face many challenges that must be addressed properly to maintain the quality of life for which Frisco is known. Consistent leadership and a commitment to conservative fiscal values have been the keys to our success. Frisco has become an incredibly diverse community. However, our leadership doesn’t currently reflect that diversity of thought. Regardless of where we come from, we all want low taxes, better traffic, more local jobs, better education opportunities, and a sense of security. I decided to run for office because Frisco residents deserve a candidate who will listen to their needs and address their concerns regardless of age, income, race, religion or political affiliation.
Josh Meek
Place 5
Entrepreneur
Years lived in Frisco: 8.5
What is the most important issue facing the city, and how would you help solve it?
I believe that the biggest issue facing the city is restarting our economic and societal engines after the pandemic event. Solving this issue can be resolved by getting kids back to school, workers back to work and citizens back to living a normal life.
Is the city spending money in the right places? Is there anything you would change?
Yes. I believe that the city is spending money in the right places. The top two priorities I have are ensuring a balanced budget with a low tax rate and public safety. Currently, the city spends half of the general fund on police and fire. The only additional change that I would make at this time would be to increase funding for the arts and start to budget more heavily for infrastructure updates.
Do you feel the city is developing at the right pace? What would you do to ensure the city can handle future growth?
I feel that the city is developing at the right pace. There is a master plan of the city that has been in place for a long time, and we are now executing on that vision. There will be growing pains, but I believe we are prepared, and the city is staffed with great people who work hard. A critical component of our future growth will be the implementation of technology into our infrastructure.
What are your ideas in addressing increased traffic in the city and the region?
I believe that traffic issues will be conquered through the implementation of technology. Our city engineering department is already working on devices and software to enhance the traffic and commuter experience in Frisco. Traffic congestion in Frisco will be solved by two solutions. First, develop properties that are designed to move people smoothly. Second, traffic flow will be enhanced through the implementation of artificial intelligence into traffic infrastructure.
What’s your history of community involvement in the city/area?
- Attended the last 54 Frisco City Council meetings
– Local business owner
– Frisco Chamber Board of Directors
– “Visit Frisco” (CVB) Board Member
– Rotary Club of Frisco; Club President & Board of Directors
– Leadership Frisco Class XVIII Graduate
– Frisco City Hall 101 Graduate
– Frisco Citizen’s Police Academy Graduate
– Frisco Citizen’s Fire Academy Graduate
– FISD ISM program mentor
– Frisco Entrepreneur of the Year (2014)
– Frisco Style “Best of Frisco” (2017)
– Frisco Young Professionals Marketing Committee Chair
Why are you the best candidate for this position?
I am the best candidate for this position because I am experienced and my heart is in the right place. I love Frisco! I want to continue to see Frisco be the No. 1 city to live in America. I am the most qualified candidate as I have attended the last 54 Frisco city council meetings in addition to serving for several years in the community. I would appreciate your vote. Vote Meek! Website: VoteMeek.com.
Ruan Meintjes
Place 5
Real Estate Developer
Years lived in Frisco: 4
What is the most important issue facing the city, and how would you help solve it?
Affordability. Frisco is a victim of its own success. Home values, rent and assessed tax values steadily increase year after year. The solution is to diversify. We need a diverse real estate portfolio that provides points of access to people at various income levels—students, young professionals, tradespeople, working families, high-income individuals and our seniors. On the affordable end of the spectrum, this means reimagining the aging portions of our city and capitalizing on redevelopment in downtown and various parts of Frisco. On the other hand, we also need to support the addition of high-value employment and mixed-use residential centers in the north of Frisco. Through a nuanced policy approach and by welcoming innovation, we will ensure we have a beautiful and affordable city for years to come.
Is the city spending money in the right places? Is there anything you would change?
City spending should fall into one of two categories: primary importance and secondary importance. The city’s primary job is to supply infrastructure, keep its residents safe and ensure a healthy business environment. When the city meets those goals, it is performing its core responsibility. Of secondary importance are the city’s expenditures on culture and recreational activities. In times of financial strain, or if the city decides to take financial action to ease the tax burden on its residents, spending in the secondary categories should be the first items to be streamlined.
I will work to ensure that the city has an active strategy to pare down our debt and allocate more funds into our capital reserve accounts. Our debt per capita is among the highest in Texas (this is primarily due to building infrastructure to support our explosive growth) and, if not managed correctly, could signal financial trouble down the road. The city has begun to more aggressively fund our capital reserve accounts (used to maintain our capital assets like buildings, roads, and utility infrastructure), and this practice needs to be continued and even accelerated as we age.
Do you feel the city is developing at the right pace? What would you do to ensure the city can handle future growth?
Yes, we are growing at the right pace, but we need to ensure that we do not out-price ourselves in the process. Frisco is developing at the rate that the free market dictates, and that is a good thing. It is the city’s job to ensure that we are zoned correctly and can service the current and existing residents through build-out and beyond.
The biggest challenges I see going forward is providing accessible living options for students attending the University of North Texas and Collin College, young families and long-time Frisco families nearing retirement. It is a strategic error if the young people who will sustain Frisco’s growth cannot afford to move here, and it would be a tragedy if the people who helped build Frisco are unable to continue living here. In the midst of all the excitement over new developments, we need to make sure that we do not forget about those that are not at the forefront of our immediate growth.
What are your ideas in addressing increased traffic in the city and the region?
We need a two-part plan to help alleviate traffic congestion.
The first part is a long-term economic plan that focuses on reducing the distance between major residential centers and workplaces—especially on our north-south corridors. This will help disperse traffic more evenly across our city and may, in some cases, help create a reverse-commute where people live to the south and commute north for work.
Part two of the plan allocates funds toward technological solutions designed to improve the flow of traffic by specifically targeting bottlenecks in our traffic system. If you open Google Maps during our critical traffic time frames (7:45-9:30 a.m., 4:45-6:30 p.m.), you will notice that the majority of our problems lie along our north-south thoroughfares, which is a reflection of a pass-through phenomenon (people live north of Frisco, work south of Frisco, and transition through Frisco on their commute). We combat this problem by bringing the home and work into closer proximity and simultaneously using dynamic traffic-control technology to respond out our bottlenecks.
What's your history of community involvement in the city/area?
I have lived in and around Frisco since 2000. My family and I have had our business in Frisco since 2007.
I serve on the board for Frisco’s only pregnancy resource center. This nonprofit provides medical services to women, men and families in crisis pregnancy situations and helps meet the material needs of mothers with infants and young children.
I serve on the board for my homeowner’s association—a condominium community in the “old” part of Frisco. We have aging buildings and infrastructure, and we take great pride in taking a disciplined and long-term view towards our future.
For years, I have been involved in Collin County Teen Court, an innovative program run by the County that provides a second chance for teenagers who have committed a minor misdemeanor. In Teen Court, the jurors are teens, the attorneys are teens, and the judge is a volunteer from the community. If the defendants complete the community service hours assigned to them by a Teen Court jury, the offense may be wiped from their record. Teen Court has is a vital tool for reaching young people and reducing recidivism rates in Frisco.
I am an active member at Grace Church Frisco.
Why are you the best candidate for this position?
I am the best candidate for this position because I have a detailed plan for a financially sustainable future for Frisco’s residents, and I have the experience and education to be able to deliver on that plan.
My education has focused on city development and dispute resolution. I have managed a multimillion dollar medical company, and have several start-ups here in Frisco. I serve on several community and nonprofit organization boards in Frisco. I understand our community, and I understand the business of our city.
Moreover, I am the youngest candidate in this race. I hold the values of the leaders who built Frisco: values of fiscal responsibility, conservative government, religious liberty, robust infrastructure and well-equipped public safety personnel. I have the runway, energy and ability to make sure that we, as a city, effectively project those core values into the future.
Laura Rummel
Place 5
Senior Director at financial technology company PayNearMe
Years lived in Frisco: Combined 14
What is the most important issue facing the city, and how would you help solve it?
The most urgent issue is recovering from the economic impact of the pandemic, getting as many businesses safely open [as possible] and allowing our businesses to get creative with how to pivot from their core business to help recoup revenue. As a city, we need to maintain our fiscally conservative approach to spending as the long-term ramifications are still being revealed. As a member of my company’s crisis management team, I’ve been focused on minimizing the negative impact, putting business continuity plans in place, and ensuring we can still achieve our growth plans in the midst of the turmoil. The same kind of strategic thinking should be applied within our city.
Is the city spending money in the right places? Is there anything you would change?
For the budget that we currently have, yes we are. The 2021 budget has minimal new hires and wage adjustments, and only one new program was added, which should be cost neutral, that was previously scheduled to launch in 2020 but was delayed due to the pandemic. However, I believe that we need to increase the city’s revenue, so we have the funding to do more, and increase spending in areas where we are currently unable…but I am not in favor of raising property taxes. A potential example is our parks, specifically Grand Park. We’ve already secured the funding to build the park, but the ongoing maintenance still needs to be determined. I would like to see us get creative with revenue-generating activities that can be used to fund the maintenance needed and even help fund more maintenance at our other parks, if the funding exceeds the need.
Another future consideration is for Frisco to finally get its own animal shelter. I believe we could run it for the same amount that we currently pay Collin County Animal Shelter, which is about 20 miles away in McKinney. This would help us to reunite lost animals with their families faster and in a far more cost-effective way. This will also create additional capacity for our area shelters, resulting in fewer animals being put down due simply to space constraints.
Do you feel the city is developing at the right pace? What would you do to ensure the city can handle future growth?
Our growth is based on demand, and while the City Council has little control over our macroenvironment, it is the council’s responsibility is to ensure we are prepared for it. We have to prioritize getting necessary infrastructure in place and reinvesting into the parts that are beginning to age. Our roads need to be fully built, public safety needs to be expanded to cover the incremental expansion, and public services need the appropriate capacity to support things like additional water supply and waste management.
I also believe that bringing in commercial opportunities to Frisco through a Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship is a good move. Startups typically provide higher-paying salaries and create slow and steady growth versus sharp increases, and more job opportunities in Frisco would allow many citizens a shorter commute to work. My goal is to build this out in the northern parts of the city where we could also relieve some of the traffic heading southbound for both our residents and our neighboring communities.
What are your ideas in addressing increased traffic in the city and the region?
The Metroplex is expanding north, so we need to proactively plan for a population increase that impacts the entire surrounding area. While Frisco is currently 20% under our usual traffic patterns as a result of the pandemic, things will eventually return to normal. Attracting more employment opportunities, entertainment options and service destinations to Frisco will allow for shorter trips for our residents and current pass-through individuals that currently have to meet those needs by going to other cities, and those businesses will help contribute to our tax base. I believe that one of the most impactful ways we can limit traffic is to give people a reason not to drive as far, or not to drive at all. Now that many companies were forced to shift to a work-from-home structure with their employees, that type of arrangement is becoming more widely accepted. We should be working with employers to continue to offer alternative work arrangements like flexible hours and remote opportunities, both of which would help reduce traffic during peak hours.
What's your history of community involvement in the city/area?
While this is my first official political campaign, I have been involved locally with volunteer work in many other ways. Most of my volunteer work over the last decade has been with a local animal rescue called Paws in the City, and because of my experience and expertise, I was asked to provide my input to the City Council during the drafting of the recent retail pet ordinances that were ultimately passed in January. I am also a member of a nonprofit called the Network of Executive Women and have been for 15 years, and I have co-chaired both the North Texas and New York Metro regions. One of my contributions was the creation of an award-winning mentoring program between professional women and college students, providing them with interview prep, networking, and internship opportunities. It also provided companies with early access to top talent as students were nearing graduation. Additionally, I am also an active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, where we coordinate a variety of volunteer events throughout the year that focus on preserving our history, honoring our veterans or helping those in need. I did apply for a City of Frisco Board position on Parks and Rec, but I wasn’t chosen by the current Council.
Why are you the best candidate for this position?
The purpose of the City Council is to provide a diverse collection of viewpoints and align on the best path forward for Frisco. I bring a unique combination of experiences and perspectives that is not currently represented. I am a financially minded businesswoman with experience in the fast-paced, ever-evolving technology space. I have built my career on tackling hard problems, and I know how to communicate and collaborate with a broad group of people. I have had the experience of living on the other side of the world, so I appreciate and embrace the beauty of diversity. I have a personal passion for our parks and our pets. I have the desire and capacity to serve this city with a relentless focus on continuous improvement while maintaining a conservative budget.
Dan Stricklin
Place 5
National sales manager
Years lived in Frisco: 5
What is the most important issue facing the city, and how would you help solve it?
Making sure our police and fire departments are fully staffed and prepared for the continuing growth of our city and continue to provide a high level of service to citizens. Concerts, sports and other large events stretch out our first responders’ resources, and we need to make sure we have the resources to accommodate any type of emergency scenario.
Frisco has multiple mid- and high-rise buildings that have been recently constructed, which provide different types of challenges to our first responders. In the fire stations that serve these areas, they need to work towards deploying fire fighting teams with four members due to the complexity of the environment and the additional work that needs to be done to put a fire out in the safest and most effective manner.
Is the city spending money in the right places? Is there anything you would change?
Yes, the city of Frisco is spending money in the right places. I would like to make sure our firefighters have a fair workers’ compensation program in place and immediately hire more police officers and firefighters.
Do you feel the city is developing at the right pace? What would you do to ensure the city can handle future growth?
Yes, the city is developing at the right pace. The real question is: Is the city developing in the overall best interest of our citizens? High-density apartments are a major concern with voters. We have apartments being built all over Frisco which exacerbates traffic and congestion, which is very frustrating to people.
What are your ideas in addressing increased traffic in the city and the region?
We have increased traffic and congestion because the city has allowed thousands of apartment units to be built across Frisco. Traffic is not going away. If we keep building these high-density developments, it will only get worse. I will not vote for high density apartments—that is the first step to prevent increased gridlock.
What's your history of community involvement in the city/area?
United States Marine Corps Veteran; elected to the Waterstone Homeowners Association in 2016;
re-elected to the Waterstone Homeowners Association unanimously as president in 2018; Hosp Elementary PTA Board of Directors in 2019; Advocate Member of the Frisco Council of PTAs (belongs to all 65 PTAs in Frisco ISD); Members of Elevate Life Church and have served on the usher/greeter team and home groups.
Why are you the best candidate for this position?
Frisco is known around the world, and people move here to create a wonderful life for their family. My commitment is to put the citizens of Frisco first and manage the city with that in mind. The safety and the security of everyone is my top priority along with making sure our city services continue at a high level.
Frisco has been in my family’s life for over 14 years. Before moving to Frisco, we lived in Savannah off U.S. 380 and would commute back and forth to take our children to Leadership Prep School on Main Street and Teel Parkway. Elevate Life has been our church home since 2005, and we have many close friends in and around the Frisco area. With that said, the citizens of Frisco need a strong, conservative leader who will not bow to special interests or fall into groupthink. That’s why I humbly ask you for your vote.
Endorsements:
Frisco Firefighters Association
Brian Livingston-Frisco City Council
Jared Patterson-State Rep HD-106
Tracy Murphree-Denton County Sheriff
Ryan Williams-Republican Nominee for Denton County Commissioner PCT 1
Denton County Constable PCT 2-Michael Truitt
Collin County Constable PCT 4 – Joe Wright
Collin County Chief Deputy Constable PCT 4-Mike Rumfield
Plano City Council-Shelby Williams
Jacob Makuvyre-Leadership Prep School Board
Sadaf Haq
Place 6
Co-Founder and Business Development, Pain Management of North Dallas
Years lived in Frisco: 5
What is the most important issue facing the city, and how would you help solve it?
The first action I hope to work on if elected is assisting the city in developing and leading a bold COVID-19 recovery plan as our community works through the physical, economic and emotional tolls of the pandemic. The city budget is going to be affected over the next 2-3 years as we see the trickle-down effects of businesses closing, workers losing jobs and homeowners and tenants being unable to make their monthly bills. We also know there will be long-term impacts on tourism, travel, retail and restaurant patronage – all sectors that Frisco relies upon for sales tax revenue. In addition to economic repercussions, we must be mindful of the impacts to community health, both physical and behavioral.
These issues cannot be tackled in silos, but will be solved through an interconnected approach, incorporating the Chamber of Commerce, our independent school district and higher education partners, our social services organizations and more.
Is the city spending money in the right places? Is there anything you would change?
I do think the city is spending money in the right places. What I would like to change is how we respond when Frisco’s wise fiscal practices are routinely attacked by those with a political agenda who want to minimize and reduce the efficacy of our community. We have very innovative funding mechanisms within our city that we utilize alongside community partners like Denton and Collin counties, Frisco ISD, and our higher education partners. We need to stand firm together to reject the political posturing of those who want to defund our 4A and 4B development corporations, those who want to implement unions with collective bargaining rights and those in Austin who want to limit our city’s ability to plan properly for budgeting and spending.
Do you feel the city is developing at the right pace? What would you do to ensure the city can handle future growth?
The only thing constant in Frisco is growth and change. What we must be able to do to handle the growth successfully is to ensure we are planning for infrastructure needs – not just now but 10 and 20 years from now. An economic concept called the “time value of money” assures that we will spend less today on certain structural investments than we will five or 10 years in the future. The key is striking a balance on funding these projects so that we aren’t asking present-day Frisco residents to pay too much for benefits they may never see.
What are your ideas in addressing increased traffic in the city and the region?
I think that everything we knew about traffic in Frisco nine months ago has clearly changed. COVID-19 has ensured that traffic patterns are constantly in flux as more people work from home and fewer people are traveling on main arteries to retail and tourism hubs. Even our school zone patterns have changed significantly in 2020. I think that our police department and traffic department are equipped with the right people and technology to be able to handle immediate needs as we come into the “new normal” after COVID-19, and I will support their efforts fully. I don’t believe that Frisco is the right city for a regional public transportation solution like DART, and I do believe that the private sector will continue to produce technology-driven solutions that will make future transportation planning look fundamentally different from what we have access to right now.
What's your history of community involvement in the city/area?
I have been an active volunteer since moving to Frisco. I currently serve as Chair of Frisco’s Social Services & Housing Board, as well as of the Frisco 2020 Census Committee. I was appointed to the Mayor’s Inclusion Committee in 2019. I serve on the Frisco Education Foundation Advisory Board as well as the FISD Student Health Advisory Council. I was an area captain for the North Texas COVID relief group and serve on multiple hospital and community health boards. I am a graduate of Leadership Frisco and was then appointed to the Leadership Frisco Advisory Council. I am a graduate of the Frisco Citizens Police Academy and a member of the Frisco Interfaith Alliance and Frisco Women’s League. My husband and I are members of the Frisco Chamber of Commerce, and we also serve and contribute regularly to the Frisco Police Officers Association and to area veterans’ groups.
Why are you the best candidate for this position?
I feel that I bring new and relevant skills, kindness, integrity, honesty and problem-solving, which Frisco needs and deserves right now. I have a heart for service and volunteering and believe in investing in strong relationships with our community partners like Frisco ISD, First responders and the Chamber of Commerce. As a Collin County resident, I pay attention to the issues that face ALL of Frisco (not just the county in which I reside). I can connect with residents and listen to their needs. I have the pulse of the city because of that ability. I can and will represent all of Frisco—irrespective of partisan politics, which has no place at the local level. I also conducted some polling back in January 2020, and the results were clear that the incumbent was practically unknown and therefore had never connected with his constituents. Frisco deserves to be heard and included, and I am the right candidate to provide that pathway of inclusion.
Sai Krishna
Place 6
Registered Nurse/Insurance Producer
Years lived in Frisco: 3
What is the most important issue facing the city, and how would you help solve it?
Developing and growing rapidly (6%-8%/year), Frisco has people arriving from virtually all over. The greatest challenge is increasing and equitably distributing the income that comes from an increasing citizenry wisely. Obviously, the first priority must be augmenting those services that preserve public safety and well-being such as the police, the fire department, an emergency preparation team and schools and ensuring that they serve people fairly and equitably. Doing this will require proper distribution of these resources and budgeting based on population distribution and density, determined by careful attention to city maps and statistics based on best projections and revised regularly. It will also be critical to get input from the people on their needs versus wants, perceptions of how well they’re currently served,and what they’ll need going forward, as even the most carefully developed plans can be ineffective without input from the people who will be affected by them.
Is the city spending money in the right places? Is there anything you would change?
Frisco is spending its money in appropriate places, but there exist important areas where the city could improve its allocation of resources. Currently Frisco has plans to create a library—an important and worthy amenity for any municipality, especially for place with a well-educated population that includes a high proportion of children. However, the current plans focus on establishing a single large library building. Putting city resources toward a series of smaller libraries across the different neighborhood as well as a mobile facility would be wiser. This would reduce the likelihood of overcrowding, save the time necessary to access a library, making them more convenient, and reduce wear and tear on a facility and on the means of transport used to access it. It would also reduce the possibility of the scourge of our times—mass shootings—and the need for expensive policing to protect against them.
Do you feel the city is developing at the right pace? What would you do to ensure the city can handle future growth?
Our city’s development, while proceeding quickly, is not in and of itself a cause for concern. However, that growth will require more amenities such as the libraries mentioned above. Similarly, efforts to meet the increasing population’s needs must be spread evenly among the city’s various neighborhoods. The parks and open spaces of many large cities such as Central Park in New York and Fairmont Park in Philadelphia are those municipalities’ pride and joy. Their establishment as their populations grew was prescient and a blessing for their inhabitants. There is no reason why Frisco cannot make similar decisions (on a smaller scale, of course) and develop more parks, setting aside green and recreational spaces. Now is the time, when the city has open spaces for which it has no particular plans, to dedicate as many of those spaces as possible to parks and protected green space for everyone to enjoy.
What are your ideas in addressing increased traffic in the city and the region?
Frisco is a fast-growing city, rapidly becoming more urban, with a young and affluent diversifying population. Nearly one-fourth of that population is school-age children. The city’s growth has inevitably increased traffic on its roads of all sizes, and controlling that traffic and ensuring the safety of those children who navigate it is among the most important issues facing the municipality. To minimize those children’s interactions with that traffic, I propose building pedestrian walkways over the most heavily trafficked streets, starting, of course, with a few at a time and applying the lessons learned from the earliest projects to later ones.
What's your history of community involvement in the city/area?
I am a nurse, and while I have lived in Frisco for only three years, during that time I have started an organization, MIECCA, to provide free transportation to and from local cancer treatment centers for chemotherapy patients. MIECCA was ready to begin operation earlier this year, but the COVID-19 pandemic has put that temporarily on hold. During the previous 10 years when I lived in Pittsburgh, during the “H1N1” flu pandemic, I volunteered in the community to vaccinate people and worked at CIGNA motivating people to adopt healthier life styles. I come from a family with a tradition of giving back to its community in India (we built a hospital there and donated it to the community), and I have every expectation of continuing that tradition here in Frisco.
Why are you the best candidate for this position?
As a member of the Council, I will bring the city and its policies directly to the people at the subdivision level, involving them through information in any major and many minor decisions that the Council and the administration face. I will be the people’s voice in the City Council, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, providing information to keep our citizens informed about what’s happening here. To do this, I commit myself to walking the blocks of each neighborhood to understand specific concerns there and to having monthly informal coffee talks with residents in each subdivision to hear their concerns and any suggestions they have for improving city life. I make these commitments eagerly and will take them on with dedication and passion.
Brian Livingston
Place 6 (Incumbent)
Commercial banker
Years lived in Frisco: 10
What is the most important issue facing the city, and how would you help solve it?
Frisco has been fortunate so far not to suffer economic distress related to COVID-19 as badly as other cities. We must remain focused on keeping Frisco as successful post COVID-19. Our sales tax receipts remained flat to positive when we initially expected them to be down 25%, allowing us to dodge the first economic bullet, but we know we haven’t seen the worst yet. Property appraisals, especially commercial properties, will be much lower next year, and more businesses will succumb to the financial pressure.
Our EDC has already started recruiting businesses that are thriving in this new environment and helping existing businesses in need.
My City Council colleagues and I just passed a 2021 budget that will lower taxes paid by the average citizen. We must make sure that we stay focused on the conservative financial management that has allowed us to be successful.
Is the city spending money in the right places? Is there anything you would change?
The city of Frisco operates very efficiently and provides a great product at a very low tax rate (remember only $0.292 of our $0.446 tax rate goes to operations with the rest covering voter-approved debt). One of my focuses for my second term will be to work with my colleagues to significantly reduce our non-EDC/CDC incentives that I am concerned if left unchecked will lead to the general fund having future shortages resulting in future tax increases. With recent changes by the Texas legislature, I believe this will become more important to everyone than it has previously been.
Do you feel the city is developing at the right pace? What would you do to ensure the city can handle future growth?
Overall, I think Frisco is developing at the right pace. However, it would not bother me to slow down a little and take our breath. With the PGA and the Fields development starting soon, the speed at which the rest of Frisco will be developed will largely be left in the hands of private industry, as it should be. If we do decide to start limiting our non-EDC/CDC incentives, I am sure that the speed of development will slow down some naturally.
What are your ideas in addressing increased traffic in the city and the region?
The solution to increased traffic will be allowing private companies (technology, engineering and logistic companies) working with cities to solve the traffic problems, and to most likely have the cities, counties and state subsidize them to some level. Frisco must remain a welcoming and desirable city for these companies and attract the best of them to try their solutions here. DriveAI, UBER Elevate, Scooters and whatever spins out of these companies will solve the traffic problems working alongside the government. To be clear, I do not think government or private industry can do this alone, but I believe private industry will make the biggest gains the quickest.
What's your history of community involvement in the city/area?
For the last three years I have had the honor to serve as your Frisco City Councilman (Place 6). I have served on the City of Frisco Budget & Audit Committee, City of Frisco Governance Committee and recently joined the City of Frisco Legislative Affairs Committee. Prior to being elected, I served as the vice chairman of the City of Frisco Board of Adjustments/Construction Board of Appeals and as a Board Member on the Frisco Convention & Visitors Bureau.
During the 10 years that my family and I have lived in Frisco, we have been involved with almost every local charity and service organization supporting them to do our part to make Frisco as strong as possible.
I have been a cancer research advocate since losing my dad and then my mom to cancer. I helped found the DFW affiliate of the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, serving on the executive committee for almost a decade.
Why are you the best candidate for this position?
In addition to serving in the position of Frisco City Councilman Place 6 for the last three years while Frisco has been recognized as the No. 1 safest, most prosperous, best place to raise a family and fastest-growing city in the country by almost every organization in the country, I believe that my core beliefs better align with the citizens of Frisco. My core beliefs are and have always been lower taxes, less density, less government and a focus on public safety. While I am not on the Frisco ISD school board, my wife and I have donated/raised over $35,000 to support teachers and PTA over the last six years and are proud of the education our two girls are getting.
