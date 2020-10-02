Dynette Davis
Place 4
Educator/Entrepreneur
Years lived in the district: 8
What is the most important issue facing the school district and how would you help solve it?
We already have the secret sauce for academic progress. Now it is time to review and update our foundation work while moving #forwardtogether. Frisco ISD is recognized as an exemplary model for education and administration. I will work collaboratively with existing Frisco ISD board members, city officials, businesses, community leaders and other stakeholders to represent the best interest of our students, teachers and administrators. With your vote, I will do my part to help translate the needs of students into progressive policies, goals and strategies that reflect the high standards and values of the communities that we serve.
Are there any existing programs in the district that should be expanded or enhanced? Please give examples.
Strong education systems produce programs that contribute to the growth and development of each student. Frisco ISD recently introduced Bright Academy, Schools and Programs of Choice and the International Baccalaureate diploma program. Both programs offer additional learning opportunities for Frisco ISD students. While these academic programs are not available on traditional FISD campuses, it does give FISD students a unique choice in their elementary and secondary educational experience. I can personally speak to the International Baccalaureate program, as my daughter is a part of the inaugural class. Both programs contribute to Frisco ISD leading the way in academic rigor. I would absolutely like to see both programs expanded in an effort to allow more students to participate.
Are there any new programs you think the district should consider implementing?
Frisco ISD created Independent Study and Mentorship (ISM) to assist students with professional readiness. I would like the district to consider implementing similar courses for students that plan to take up a trade or enter the military. This will ensure that every student is prepared for post high school success.
Do you feel the district is making the right decisions financially? Please explain.
With the loss of revenue for the State of Texas due to Covid-19, how do you believe that public schools will be impacted? With the recently approved district 2020-21 budget amount of $605 million operating budget, the district was able to expand pre-K to a full-day program and support the implementation of one-to-one classroom technology and additional support in online learning and dual credit, all while maintaining small classroom sizes and dropping the tax rate by 2.25 cents from 2019 during our current pandemic. I support the district’s decision and how they have chosen to navigate the 2020-2021 approved budget with caution. I agree with the district’s decision to prepare for the cuts to public education that may take place as a result of our current economic downturn.
What is your history of involvement with the district/community?
Taylor Elementary PTA Board Member Membership Chair | 08/2012 – 06/2014
Fowler Middle School PTA Board Member Programs Chair | 08/2014 – 06/2016
Fowler Middle School PTA Board Member Membership Chair | 08/2016 – 06/2018
Liberty High School Band Booster Special Events Chair | 2019 – 2020
Texas PTA Honorary Life Member. May 19, 2019
Clean It & Green It Team Leader 2017, 2018, 2019
Collin College Marketing and Entrepreneurship Committee Member | 2017 – 2019
Muni Janagarajan
Place 4
Information Technology
Years lived in the district: 7 years and 9 months
What is the most important issue facing the school district and how would you help solve it?
Ever since the Covid-19 pandemic began in March, The FISD Board failed to lead, manage and decide for our Frisco ISD families. Instead, they simply handed over the decision-making authority to the superintendent to lead during this pandemic. Not only did they turn over all authority for decision-making but also for spending. For example, the parents of seniors struggled to get the 2020 Graduation event scheduled from Frisco ISD administrators.
I have advocated for a safe reopening of our schools for this fall, mainly for our students' social, physical and emotional wellbeing. Academic achievements are better addressed when students attend in-person classes at school than virtual classrooms from home.
Even though the parents were given choices to choose between virtual and ‘in-person’ learning during this school year, the superintendent made a decision unilaterally to go virtual for the first three weeks and ignored the votes of parents who chose in-person classes.
Are there any existing programs in the district that should be expanded or enhanced? Please give examples.
I would choose high school/college dual credit courses for expansion, making college accessible to more students. FISD should have an innovative partnership with Collin College and the upcoming UNT campus in Frisco to benefit students to get the maximum college credits while they are in high school. It should add a great value for education and zero costs to students or their families.
Are there any new programs you think the district should consider implementing? Please give examples.
In order for FISD to stay viable in the future, we need to offer a variety of programs. We need to give parents a catalog and choice of school their children want to go to. We should provide an innovative four-year magnet high school that would offer students high level courses, such as math, engineering and medicine, or we can dedicate high school exclusively for International Baccalaureate courses. Also, preparing our children for college and teaching them the skills they need to tackle the real world to be successful. At FISD, every student should find something that feeds their creativity and energizes their ambitions.
Do you feel the district is making the right decisions financially? Please explain.
No. For the past 4 years, initial financial forecasting for the general fund has varied significantly from year-end actual revenue and expenditures. In part, this contributed to the premature ask for the tax ratification election in 2018. The increased revenue generated by raising the M&O rate to the maximum was unspent, sending nearly $54 million of taxpayer dollars to the district’s fund balance while needlessly dictating the expenditure of over $14 million to the State in recapture costs. If elected, I will push for improvements in the budgeting process by encouraging the use of a district-wide zero-based budgeting approach, increase oversight to ensure a more thorough analysis of district forecasts and improve transparency by establishing enhanced visibility of district expenditures related to debt and capital expenditures.
What is your history of involvement with the district/community?
First and foremost, I have a long, enduring relationship with the city of Frisco that started in January of 2013 when I first moved here from Plano. I have seen Frisco ISD grow in leaps and bounds, and I want to work with the district to see it flourish even more. My daughter was a senior at Centennial High School and graduated in June, and I am eager to give back to the district that was working with and for my child. I have volunteered to help out our high school students mentoring in the Independent Study & Mentorship (ISM) Business Symposium program.
I actively participate as a volunteer and a community leader. I have served on the board of directors for the Richwoods HOA since 2017. Richwoods is one of the largest gated communities with over 1600 homes, a budget of two million dollars, and a billion dollars in assets.
The safety and well-being of our children is particularly vital to me. I volunteered as a crossing guard at Vandeventer Middle School for three and a half years. Serving on the board will allow me to broaden the scope of my passion to ensure that our children are safe.
In addition, I regularly volunteer with various nonprofit organizations. I have organized and volunteered at various fundraising events for Frisco Family Services, Samaritan Inn, Frisco Fastpacs, events for special-needs children, and have successfully raised funds in support of these and other organizations.
Amit Kalra
Place 4
Physical Therapist/ Clinical Rehabilitation Specialist
Years lived in the district: 6
What is the most important issue facing the school district and how would you help solve it?
Teacher retention and support staff availability is the major issue facing the school district, secondary to the pandemic. Neighboring school districts are competing to attract the best talent. Maintaining social distance, increasing the student-teacher ratio, upcoming budget restrictions and multiple secondary responsibilities are adding pressure on the teachers. If we do not address these challenges and understand their limitations, we risk losing our talented teachers to other school districts. This will affect regular school, virtual school, the special education program and the gifted and talented program.
The merit-based increase has been an excellent provision for the teachers. Restricting class sizes, providing pre-planned arrangements and supplies for face to face instruction, enhancing IT support to our virtual teaching program for electives for our high school children and incorporating teachers in decision making will help to establish a strong collaboration.
Are there any existing programs in the district that should be expanded or enhanced?
Frisco ISD has partnered with the local community to offer numerous programs to address the needs of every student. Most of these programs are limited in enrollment size and are available after school hours. Excessive after-school programs take away the necessary social and family time and are restricted by their affordability. Enhancing the availability of these programs during school hours and integrating them into our curriculum will help to enhance our learning system to prepare the children for jobs of the future.
The special education program requires enhancement to address the increase in student enrollment. The pre-K program has faced space issues at its onset with COVID-19 restrictions. More parents opted for virtual learning as an option for pre-K in the recent survey.
Coding programs are offered in selective FISD schools, but the frequency of classes is too small to make an impact on learning. It is the language of the jobs of the future. It needs to be integrated into our learning system from the elementary school itself.
My son is in the IB curriculum at Bright Academy. It is intense and challenges the child’s learning and thought process towards the community. It requires more effort than the TEKS curriculum, but we can see the difference it is making on him and shaping him to be a good citizen. More children will gain this benefit through the expansion of this program.
Are there any new programs you think the district should consider implementing?
Technology is making the world smaller and more competitive. Almost a quarter into the 21st century and yet our technological education is limited in its availability and type. Automation is taking over human skills in every sector. Our children need to be trained to embrace technology as a part of learning and master it.
If any parent felt the fear of job loss in this pandemic, they would agree that we must ensure that our learning system enables every child to withstand any future recessions when they come out of school. The children should be able to dictate the jobs and business needs of the future.
Every child should be able to compete on a global scale for technology basics. Making an app, designing a website, or writing code for a program should be incorporated in our learning system. Incorporating technical knowledge into art, sports, robotics, and community services is important for shaping the future of our community.
We need to develop an alternative to the STAAR test. The pandemic has provided an excellent opportunity for us to come up with a new student assessment program that the whole state can use as a reference. Let’s get ahead of the curve and address this issue so each child is being assessed on learning enhancement instead of test training.
Do you feel the district is making the right decisions financially? Please explain.
Financial decisions influence the community as a whole. The district made a good choice in paying salaries for the 2020-2021 year from the recent budget. HB 3 provided tax relief to the community with lowered tax rates. We will feel the strain of the 9% drop in sales taxes, revenue drop from retail rental, the effect of job loss on property taxes, and increased student enrollment in the coming years. We are spending over $12,000 per student in the district as a whole; and the revenue per student is likely to drop next year. The COVID-19 pandemic has added an extra financial burden for sanitation requirements, virtual instruction infrastructure maintenance and space requirements for special education and pre-K programs. The financial budget will need major readjustments to balance the scales.
Financial decisions so far have been directed towards infrastructure, student enrollment and program availability enhancement. Construction has started on the new high school, and funds have been planned out for the other two future schools. With the new community development to start in north Frisco, we will be continuing to spend on infrastructure and hiring. Direct comparisons are being made for the construction cost of Frisco schools versus those in Prosper ISD. Since schools are under construction, an effort must be made to make them energy independent by using solar power panels, rainwater harvesting, and efficient road planning to reduce congestion.
What is your history of involvement with the district/community?
I have been involved in community activities in every community I have lived in for over two decades. My community service helped me get the President Voluntary Service Award. I moved to Frisco in 2014, and my first involvement with Frisco ISD started as a parent when my son received speech therapy services at the Early Childhood School. We felt fortunate to be in a district that offers those services to its community. I initiated the petition to have Hindi as an optional language credit in Frisco ISD in 2018. That petition was run as a parent and not as a business entity. It gathered a lot of momentum for which we attended board meetings and also invited the Board of Trustees for a presentation on its importance. My involvement continued further behind the scenes in supporting my community for zoning changes for high school which we got overturned. I have done student mentoring, built community networks, provided pro bono services, and organized multiple social events to promote cultural awareness. I am an essential healthcare worker who has continued to serve the community throughout this pandemic.
