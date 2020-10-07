The Frisco City Council voted Tuesday to amend its electioneering ordinance to include restrictions for tent sizes and additional guidelines on electioneering activities.
“This expands our current electioneering ordinance, and it touches on our polling locations that are city-owned facilities,” City Secretary Kristi Morrow told council members.
According to the city’s ordinance, “electioneering” involves posting, using or distributing political signs and literature. That includes using items like tents and tables to post or distribute political paraphernalia.
The ordinance amendments include restricting the size of tents used at city-owned or controlled premises used as a polling location. Per the amended ordinance, tents used for electioneering must be no larger than 10 feet by 10 feet.
The amended ordinance also makes it an offense to engage in electioneering in parking areas of a polling location. The restriction comes in addition to disallowing people from electioneering in driveways or anywhere else that the city’s fire chief or a designee deems unsafe or likely to interfere with others who use the area for non-election purposes.
“This restriction shall not apply to electioneering signs, literature or materials that are attached to vehicles lawfully marked at the premises of a polling location,” the amended ordinance states.
An additional amendment makes it an offense to place signs, literature, materials, tents or any other electioneering device within 10 feet of a public roadway adjacent to city-owned or controlled property that is being used as a polling location. Tents and other electioneering devices can be put on the property where otherwise permitted on a first-come, first-served basis where space if available, the ordinance now states. Those materials can be placed during the voting period and for 30 minutes before and after the voting period each day.
The amended ordinance gives the city the authority to remove signs, tents, literature and other materials that violate the ordinance, in addition to enforcing any criminal penalty.
After the City Council approved the ordinance amendments, Mayor Jeff Cheney reminded meeting attendees that the first day of early voting is Oct. 13.
“Just remember, your local elections are on this November ballot,” Cheney said. “Normally, you vote for your local elections in May. Because of COVID, it was moved to November. So vote all the way to the end.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.