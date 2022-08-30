Frisco Water Tower

ExteNet Systems, the leading privately held owner of LTE/5G wireless and fiber-neutral host communications infrastructure solutions, is moving its headquarters from Lisle, Illinois to the rapidly developing city of Frisco, Texas.

The move is part of a longer-term business strategy to bring ExteNet to the center of the industry’s ecosystem, which will foster further innovation and reignite corporate awareness of the brand and business. The move is projected to be completed by Q1 of 2023.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

