Lake Dallas junior running back Dylan Brauchle finished with 143 rushing yards and three touchdowns in a 41-3 rout of Frisco Centennial on Thursday from the Ford Center at The Star.

FRISCO – Lake Dallas junior running back Dylan Brauchle said that the Falcons’ ground game has one of the best dynamics in all of District 3-5A Division II. Head coach Jason Young said that it is imperative to keep Brauchle and senior Sam McAfee in the game at the same time, adding that both players can make impact plays at both running back and wide receiver.

Brauchle hasn’t come up with a nickname for him and McAfee, but he might have to after the duo combined for 206 of the Falcons’ 220 rushing yards and four of the team’s five rushing touchdowns during Lake Dallas’ 41-3 rout of Frisco Centennial from the Ford Center at the Star on Thursday night.


