FRISCO – Lake Dallas junior running back Dylan Brauchle said that the Falcons’ ground game has one of the best dynamics in all of District 3-5A Division II. Head coach Jason Young said that it is imperative to keep Brauchle and senior Sam McAfee in the game at the same time, adding that both players can make impact plays at both running back and wide receiver.
Brauchle hasn’t come up with a nickname for him and McAfee, but he might have to after the duo combined for 206 of the Falcons’ 220 rushing yards and four of the team’s five rushing touchdowns during Lake Dallas’ 41-3 rout of Frisco Centennial from the Ford Center at the Star on Thursday night.
“They’re rock solid,” Young said. “They feed off of each other. We have to have both of them in the game. It is such a blessing to have those two guys and move them in and out at running back and wide receiver and still be able to run the ball.”
Early on, it was the Harry Stewart III show.
Fresh off a three-touchdown, 211-yard performance in a week-one 38-29 victory against Richardson, the Centennial (1-1) star running back used his speed to elude multiple Lake Dallas defenders. Stewart III had 95 total yards in the first quarter.
On the second play of the game, the Kansas commit took a swing pass and darted 47 yards up the right side of the field to the Lake Dallas 17. However, the Falcons’ defense tightened up in the red zone. Centennial was forced to settle for a Jackson Dawson 25-yard field goal after Stewart was met by Jalen Brooks and Darrius Forooshani-Dunkins for a 5-yard loss on third-and-goal to take a 3-0 lead with 8:31 remaining in the first quarter.
Centennial drove to the Lake Dallas 31 on its next drive, but the Falcons’ defense bent but didn’t break. Falcons junior Curran Hill sacked Titan senior quarterback Jace Patton for a 7-yard loss on a fourth-and-12 play.
Stewart III was unable to build off the fast start, as Lake Dallas held the future Jayhawk to just 57 yards on 17 carries. The Falcons pitched a shutout for the remainder of the game. Lake Dallas has allowed 10 points over their first two games of the 2023 season. The Falcons outgained the Titans 382-179 in total yardage.
“They’re tough guys,” Young said of Lake Dallas’ defense. “Our senior class is a bunch of winners. Ever since they’ve been here, they’ve won. They only lost one game their freshman year. Those guys are leading the team.”
Centennial suffered a big blow in the first quarter as Iowa State pledge and senior wide receiver Brett Eskildsen left with an undisclosed injury and didn’t return to the game.
“If he did get injured, it might have been a completely different ballgame,” Young said.
Lake Dallas went three-and-out on its first drive of Thursday evening’s game. However, the Falcon offense found their rhythm on their ensuing possession.
Needing less than three minutes to march 60 yards, Lake Dallas unleashed a heavy dose of Brauchle. On the eighth play of the drive, he found a crease, cut to his right and out-ran Centennial’s defense for a 24-yard touchdown with 10:30 left in the second quarter for a 6-3 Falcon advantage.
After Centennial was held to one first down on its ensuing series, Lake Dallas (2-0) operated at a quicker tempo on offense. Senior quarterback Cade Bortnem threw a shoulder into the body of a Titans player to complete a 15-yard run to the Centennial 4. One play later, Brauchle darted to his right and into the end zone. Bortnem ran in the 2-point conversion for a 14-3 lead with 4:42 left in the second quarter.
With time winding down in the first half, Brauchle made multiple moves on his way to the end zone for his third touchdown in the first 24 minutes of play for a 21-3 Lake Dallas lead.
“He’s got an explosive step,” Young said of Brauchle. “The way we operate on offense, it’s patience, patience and see a hole and you go. He has that ability to go and when he goes, he goes.”
Brauchle totaled 143 yards on 19 carries with three total touchdowns. McAfee was the bell cow for the Falcons in the second half. He tallied 63 yards on 10 carries. McAfee ran 26 yards for a touchdown on a fake end-around-play for a 27-3 lead for the Falcons with 4:34 to go in the third quarter.
Bortnem threw for just 96 yards but he scored Lake Dallas’ fifth rushing touchdown of the game on a 1-yard plunge for a 34-3 lead with 53 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
The Falcons capped off the win with an 81-yard punt return for a touchdown by senior Xavier Rodriguez with 5:38 left in the ballgame.
“We came out slow, but the coaches had some encouraging words for us,” Brauchle said. “I think that’s what brought us back into the game.”
Lake Dallas hosts Princeton next Friday, while Centennial is home to Sherman next Thursday night at Kuykendall Stadium.
