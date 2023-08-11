Fans were treated to a magical show put on by the one and only Messi

Oh no, this game was different, very different. You could tell that on the drive to Toyota Stadium, nestled in Frisco’s downtown. Hours before the game, a car was spotted driving down Preston Road with a big number 10 painted pink on the driver’s side door, with the people inside waving Argentina flags outside their windows. The stadium parking lots were full hours before kick-off Sunday night for a League Cup mid-season tournament match between FC Dallas and Inter Miami — despite the scorching sun and 105-plus-degree temperatures. As you walked to the stadium, there were far more people wearing Argentina, FC Barcelona and Miami jerseys than the red, white and blue of FC Dallas.
Why all the buzz? Because one of the living legends of the game of soccer, one of the best to ever play the “beautiful game,” was coming to Frisco. His name, Lionel Messi.
Or, simply, Messi.
Since it was announced that Messi and his Inter Miami team were coming to North Texas, it became the talk of the Metroplex. Tickets were selling as high as $1,000 on the secondary market. Messi’s arrival was front-page news, at a time when the Cowboys and training camp normally are the top talk in town.
Not this past week. Not on Sunday. As you walked to the stadium, there were street vendors selling Messi shirts and jerseys. I have been attending FC Dallas games for 12 years, and I have never witnessed that. As you walked to the entrance of the stadium at the National Soccer Hall of Fame, hundreds of people were gathered where they believed the Inter Miami bus was expected to arrive and drop off the players. They were mostly wearing No. 10 Messi shirts. One gentleman was draped in an Aregentina flag, Messi’s home country and the nation’s team for which he helped lead to the 2022 World Cup title in dramatic fashion in what was likely his last appearance on the world’s biggest soccer stage. People were standing on the traffic barrier poles outside the stadium to get a higher perch, hoping to catch of glimpse of their soccer hero. Little did they know the team entered through a back entrance to avoid the spotlight.
Food vendors were outside of the stadium, selling hot dogs and drinks and filling the air with a beautiful salty and smoky aroma. Again, I had never seen this before at an FC Dallas game. Fans were lined up around the stadium to enter more than two hours ahead of kick-off.
It became obvious quickly that Messi mania was in full effect.
And when the game started, Messi did not disappoint — well, unless you were really hoping for an FC Dallas victory, as I was, as a long-time supporter of the team. Messi scored two goals — the second off a free kick just outside the 18-yard box late in the match that was a pure thing of beauty. There are maybe two or three people on the planet who could have scored that goal in the fashion he did — and one of them is Messi himself. When the ball soared into the top corner of the net, over the defending wall of FC Dallas players and past the diving goalkeeper, the 19,000-plus fans that packed into Toyota Stadium erupted in a wall of noise that sounded like half jubilation and half astonishment. And yes, they were cheering for a visiting team goal. Again, you don’t hear that often at an FC Dallas game unless it is coming from the small section of visiting team supporters in the very far northeast corner of the stadium.
On Sunday night, Aug. 6, Toyota Stadium was officially in awe of Messi’s magic. Messi’s dramatic second goal tied the match at 4-4 and Inter Miami would later eliminate FC Dallas from the Leagues Cup in penalty kicks.
While FC Dallas fans were bummed with the result, no one in the stadium — even with the ticket prices paid — could have been disappointed in the show that Messi put on for the fans. They witnessed a spectacle.
And, for any high school player that has had the opportunity to play, or will have the opportunity to play, a game at Toyota Stadium for or against a Frisco ISD team, you can now say that you have played on the same pitch as Messi. How cool is that?
Just another thrilling chapter in the story of Frisco, Sports City USA.
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 11 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.
