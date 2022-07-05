FC Dallas (7-5-6, 27 points) played to a 1-1 draw against Inter Miami CF (6-7-4, 22 points) before a sellout crowd at Toyota Stadium in FCD’s annual July 4th match. Dallas is now 5-2-2 at home in 2022.
FREE KICK GOALS
Alan Velasco scored his second free kick goal of the season in the 27th minute of the match. His first free kick goal of the season came against Sporting Kansas City on April 30 in the 36th minute of the match. FC Dallas leads the league with three free kick goals in the season.
SELL OUT
With tonight's attendance of 19,096, Toyota Stadium registered its fourth sellout of the 2022 MLS season.
BOX SCORE BREAKDOWN
FC Dallas out possessed Inter Miami CF 56.7-43.3 and registered 137 (523-386) more passes than Miami in the match.
SERIES RECORD AGAINST MIAMI
FC Dallas is now 1-0-1 against Inter Miami at Toyota Stadium with three goals scored and two goals conceded.
UP NEXT: FC DALLAS TRAVELS TO HOUSTON
The 2022 Texas Derby resumes on Saturday, July 9 when Dallas visits the Bayou City to play Houston Dynamo FC at 7:30PM CT (TXA 21, Talk Radio 1190AM, TUDN 1270AM). Dallas beat Houston 2-1 in the first Derby of 2022 on April 23 at Toyota Stadium.
FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES
Head Coach Nico Estévez
On Alan Velasco’s performance and development…
“Alan (Velasco) is making progress and is developing the way we wanted to. We knew he was coming to a new league and he would need time to adapt, but the way he is progressing is great. We see him adapting to the playstyle and physicality of the league and even adapting to the Texan heat is impressive. We have seen players come into the league and take the first year in the league as a time for adaptation to the league. He is a kid who works hard and who wants to learn every day. His teammates always push him to his best and want to see him do better every day
On the club’s latest results…
“We are frustrated with the fact we haven’t gotten the points we have desired. We know summer time is a difficult time of the year, especially for the Texas teams. We analyzed the stats and the heat does make an impact. There have been good moments throughout the last few matches but we need to dominate certain areas of the game. We have to dominate the opponents box to score goals and also defend our own box so opponents aren't able to score. Once we correct these aspects of the game, we will be able to control the outcome of the games.”
Forward Alan Velasco
On adapting to the league…
“I feel calm, my adaptation process has been smooth. The teammates I have make it easy for me to fit in with the team. Like I mentioned a couple weeks ago, I struggled at first but now that I have my family here with me, I feel that boost they give me and I feel more happy. I try to learn and practice every day so that when it comes to game time I will be ready to go.”
On his free kick goal…
“Leading up to that free kick sequence, I noticed that their wall was full of tall people. It would be difficult to place the ball over the wall but I had to trick the keeper because I felt like he was expecting it over the wall. I was able to sneak the ball in the bottom croner past the keeper. I am happy to have contributed with the goal.”
Forward Paul Arriola
Thoughts on the game…
“From my end, I need to put one of my two chances I had away. The game ends differently, and that's tough obviously. At the beginning of the year, I think one of those goes in for me. (But) right now, not just myself but I think the team, we're struggling for a win obviously. Still think we're playing really good soccer, I still think we're doing the right things, we're executing our game plan but just letting ourselves down in the little details. It’s just unfortunate bounces tonight for their goal but, yeah, definitely a tough one.”
On Miami taking control of the game after the 60th minute…
“I think just their willingness to throw guys forward again. In this league, every team is good enough to come back, especially if you give them a chance. We kept them in the game for the entire game, just one goal down. It just takes one little thing to go the opponent's way and it can change the way the game is. I still think we created good chances, I think that we should have won that game.”
