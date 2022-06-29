FC Dallas has exercised a permanent transfer on goalkeeper Maarten Paes who was on a short-term loan from Eredivisie’s FC Utrecht. Paes joins FC Dallas through December 2025 with club options for the 2026 and 2027 seasons.
Paes has started in 14 MLS matches this season, earning a 6-3-5 record in 1260 minutes played in goal. He’s made 28 saves, including a career-high of six saves against the New York Red Bulls on April 16, and has kept a 66.7 saves percentage. He has recorded four shutouts and holds a 1.00 goals against average (GAA) which ranks third in the league among starting goalkeepers.
Paes appeared in 48 matches for FC Utrecht’s first team and 18 matches for the U-21 side. He made his Eredivisie debut in the 2-0 shutout win against PEC Zwolle on August 19, 2018. Paes started his soccer career at VV Union before rising through the ranks of NEC Nijmegen’s academy between 2012-16 and served as the backup goalkeeper for NEC’s first team on April 28, 2018.
Paes has been called up to the Netherlands youth national teams. He was a member of the Netherlands U-19 National teams that participated in the 2016 UEFA European Under-19 Championship and 2017 UEFA European Under-19 Championship but did not make any appearances. He last appeared in a UEFA European U-21 Championship Qualifier against Belarus U-21 on Nov. 15, 2020.
