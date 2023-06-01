FC Dallas vs Vancouver 51723_5.JPG

Jesús Ferreira scored his ninth goal of the 2023 season, tied for second in MLS’ Golden Boot race, on Wednesday against Sporting KC. He now has 45 career goals for FC Dallas, one behind Kenny Cooper (46) who is second all-time in goals scored for the franchise. Jason Kreis is the club’s all-time leader in goals scored with 91.

 File Photo / Rick Rogers

FC Dallas’ five-match unbeaten streak ended Wednesday after falling 2-1 to Sporting Kansas City (4-8-4, 16 points).

Dallas (6-4-5, 23 points) is back in action on Saturday night to host Nashville SC at Toyota Stadium.

