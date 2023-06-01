Jesús Ferreira scored his ninth goal of the 2023 season, tied for second in MLS’ Golden Boot race, on Wednesday against Sporting KC. He now has 45 career goals for FC Dallas, one behind Kenny Cooper (46) who is second all-time in goals scored for the franchise. Jason Kreis is the club’s all-time leader in goals scored with 91.
FC Dallas’ five-match unbeaten streak ended Wednesday after falling 2-1 to Sporting Kansas City (4-8-4, 16 points).
Dallas (6-4-5, 23 points) is back in action on Saturday night to host Nashville SC at Toyota Stadium.
FERREIRA CHASING HISTORY
Jesús Ferreira scored his ninth goal of the 2023 season, tied for second in MLS’ Golden Boot race. He now has 45 career goals for FC Dallas, one behind Kenny Cooper (46) who is second all-time in goals scored for the franchise. Jason Kreis is the club’s all-time leader in goals scored with 91.
FERREIRA FAMILY
Jesús Ferreira has been involved in a goal in each of his last four MLS games against Sporting Kansas City (3 goals, 1 assist). The only other Dallas player to record goal contributions in at least four straight games against Kansas City was Jesús' father David Ferreira, who did so in five straight games from 2009-13.
ON TARGET
FC Dallas has scored in each of its last five games in league play. The club has scored six goals in that run. Forward Jesús Ferreira has scored four of the six goals.
MLS DEBUTS
FC Dallas Homegrowns Collin Smith and Nolan Norris made their MLS debuts registering their first starts for the club. Smith has made 16 appearances for Birmingham Legion FC in the USL Championship and the U.S. Open Cup this season while Norris has five appearances in MLS NEXT Pro play for North Texas SC in 2023. Norris and Smith are the third and fourth FCD players to make their MLS debut for FC Dallas this season joining Geovane Jesus and José Mulato.
FC Dallas hosts Nashville SC on Saturday, June 3 for Y’all Means All Night presented by Coca-Cola. The match kicks off at 7:30PM CT on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, the FC Dallas App, Talk Radio 1190AM and TUDN 1270AM.
