With the first game of the 2023 Major League Soccer season just days away, FC Dallas celebrated the start of its season in the heart of Frisco Thursday night.
One by one, members of this year’s FC Dallas roster took the stage to showcase the team’s new “Burn Baby Burn” kit, which will debut at the 2023 season opener on Feb. 25 at Frisco's Toyota Stadium.
Prior to even stepping on the turf for the season opener, FC Dallas has already scored a big win. During the Thursday event, the FC Dallas Foundation collected over $50,000 and set a new record for money raised during the annual “Cocktails and Cleats” fundraising event.
“The FC Dallas Foundation supports programs that promote education, health and wellness to empower youth in communities here in north Texas,” said Brooke Leverette, FC Dallas Foundation and community relations director. “And we have so many different programs that we run through our foundation: our STEAM FC educational field trip program, which is a partnership with Frisco ISD, we have our Special Olympics Unified program, which brings individuals with and without disabilities together to play soccer on one team and represent FC Dallas, we have a grant program, we have all kinds of other stuff as well. So all of the funds raised at this event help support all the programs that we run through the FC Dallas Foundation.”
The foundation has also been responsible for bringing soccer fields to communities in Dallas, Denton and Collin counties in an effort to support underserved youth. That includes pitches in Plano, Little Elm and Denton.
“I think that is absolutely amazing,” said FC Dallas President Dan Hunt during the program. “We are building fields in communities that don’t have great facilities, don’t have access, don’t have safe spaces for kids, and they now have them, and we’re working with great community partners, whether it’s a school district or a YMCA. We’re providing opportunity for these spaces to be programmed. And part of the event tonight is helping raise funds, because guess what — we’re building an 11th field this year.”
Leverette said Cocktails and Cleats was first hosted at the National Soccer Hall of Fame in Frisco since the building opened, which occurred in 2018.
“And we’ve held the event here in this space every year since, and it’s just such a wonderful thing to be able to bring our fans here for a different environment of an event, bring them out, get to meet the team and really just kind of have an elevated experience rather than your typical soccer match,” she said. “And we have such a beautiful facility to be able to host this in with the National Soccer Hall of Fame, so we’re just super thankful to be able to do this here at home.”
See photos of the event here:
PHOTOS: FC Dallas kicks off 2023 season with fundraising event
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
