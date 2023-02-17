FC Dallas 6.jpg

FC Dallas president Dan Hunt addresses the crowd during Thursday night's event. 

With the first game of the 2023 Major League Soccer season just days away, FC Dallas celebrated the start of its season in the heart of Frisco Thursday night.

One by one, members of this year’s FC Dallas roster took the stage to showcase the team’s new “Burn Baby Burn” kit, which will debut at the 2023 season opener on Feb. 25 at Frisco's Toyota Stadium.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments