Mexico City 16 of march, 2022. Sebastián Lletget during the match of the CONCACAF Champions League between Pumas UNAM of Liga MX and the New England Revolution of MLS, in the Olympic university stadium. Photo/Etzel Espinosa

 Etzel Espinosa

FC Dallas has acquired U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder Sebastian Lletget from New England Revolution in exchange for $300,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) in 2022 and $300,000 in GAM in 2023, the club announced today. Lletget joins FC Dallas through the end of the 2023 season. Per team policy, additional terms will not be disclosed.

“Sebastian is a proven contributor for the National Team and in MLS,” said FC Dallas President Dan Hunt. “His experience is going to be a phenomenal asset for our club and we can't wait to see him make his debut for FC Dallas.”

