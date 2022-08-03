Mexico City 16 of march, 2022. Sebastián Lletget during the match of the CONCACAF Champions League between Pumas UNAM of Liga MX and the New England Revolution of MLS, in the Olympic university stadium. Photo/Etzel Espinosa
FC Dallas has acquired U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder Sebastian Lletget from New England Revolution in exchange for $300,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) in 2022 and $300,000 in GAM in 2023, the club announced today. Lletget joins FC Dallas through the end of the 2023 season. Per team policy, additional terms will not be disclosed.
“Sebastian is a proven contributor for the National Team and in MLS,” said FC Dallas President Dan Hunt. “His experience is going to be a phenomenal asset for our club and we can't wait to see him make his debut for FC Dallas.”
Lletget, 29, joins FC Dallas after starting the 2022 season with the New England Revolution. He recorded three goals and five assists in 22 overall matches for the club. Prior to joining the Revs, Lletget spent seven seasons with the LA Galaxy, where he scored 23 goals and recorded 27 assists across 158 MLS appearances.
“Excited is an understatement,” said Lletget. “I'm very familiar with coach Nico Estévez. I worked with him on the National Team. I played with several players that are on the on the team now and I just believe in where the club is going. I think it's going be a great fit for me and for the club.”
"I've worked with him the last three years with the National Team,” said FC Dallas head coach Nico Estévez. “He's a great guy for the locker room. He's humble, a hard worker. He gets along with any player of any age and he speaks two languages: Spanish and English. I think this will help him get close to the guys and get along with them."
The central midfielder started his soccer career in his hometown of San Francisco before moving abroad to play for West Ham United’s academy in 2009. Lletget signed his first professional contract with the English Premier League side in 2010 and made his professional debut on January 5, 2014 in the FA Cup. He appeared in 54 matches for West Ham’s U-23 side.
Lletget has been capped 33 times by the U.S. National Team since his senior debut in 2017. He’s scored eight goals and two assists for the Stars and Stripes and was part of the USMNT team that won the 2021 CONCACAF Nations League and 2021 Gold Cup.
