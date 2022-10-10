FC Dallas vs San Jose_29.JPG

FC Dallas (53 points, 14-9-11) topped Sporting Kansas City (40 points, 11-16-7) 2-1 on Decision Day at Toyota Stadium on Sunday.

It marks the most wins (16) and most points (53) for Dallas since 2018. FC Dallas will host a home playoff match for the first time since October 31, 2018 when it hosted the Portland Timbers.

