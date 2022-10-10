FC Dallas (53 points, 14-9-11) topped Sporting Kansas City (40 points, 11-16-7) 2-1 on Decision Day at Toyota Stadium on Sunday.
FC Dallas (53 points, 14-9-11) topped Sporting Kansas City (40 points, 11-16-7) 2-1 on Decision Day at Toyota Stadium. It marks the most wins (16) and most points (53) for Dallas since 2018. FC Dallas will host a home playoff match for the first time since October 31, 2018 when it hosted the Portland Timbers.
SINGLE SEASON TURNAROUND
FC Dallas finished the 2022 regular season with 53 points, 20 more than the club achieved in the 2021 season. Twenty points is the largest year-over-year improvement in club history, besting the 14-point improvement from the 1998 to 1999 season.
SEBASTIAN’S FIRST
Sebastian Lletget scored his first goal for FC Dallas to open the scoreline in the 33rd minute of the match. The cross came from Jesús Ferreira who registered his sixth assist of the year. Lletget’s goal tally finishes at three for the 2022 regular season and 26 for his career.
AMERICA’S DUO
Paul Arriola (10) and Jesús Ferreira (18) are the first American duo to score 10 or more goals in a season since 2017 when Clint Dempsey and Will Bruin did the same for the Seattle Sounders.
JESUS TIED FOR THE MOST IN TEAM HISTORY
Jesús Ferreira finished the 2022 MLS regular season with a career-high 18 goals, tying him with Dallas legends Kenny Cooper (2008) and Jason Kreis (1999) for the most goals in a single season in team history. Ferreira finished tied for fourth in MLS’ Golden Boot race behind Nashville’s Hany Mukhtar (23), Austin’s Sebastian Druissi (22) and Philadelphia’s Dániel Gazdag.
PAUL ARRIOLA’S PERFECT 10
Arriola’s game-winning goal in the 61st minute helped secure the final three points of the season for FC Dallas. The win gives Dallas home field advantage in the first round of playoffs. It was also Arriola’s 10th goal of the season, capping off a new single-season personal high. His previous mark was six goals with D.C. United which he netted in 2019 and 2021.
REGULAR SEASON HOME RECORD IN 2022
FC Dallas finishes 10-3-4 at home in 2022. The match against Sporting KC was the seventh sellout of the season at Toyota Stadium with 19,096 in attendance. It’s Dallas’ best finish at home since 2019 when the club finished 10-1-6 at Toyota Stadium.
UP NEXT: FC DALLAS HOSTS MINNESOTA UNITED IN ROUND ONE
FC Dallas faces Minnesota United in the first round of the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs on Monday, October 17 at 8 PM. The game will air on FS1 and Fox Deportes, Talk Radio 1190 and TUDN 1270AM.
Lineups
FC Dallas — Maarten Paes; Ema Twumasi, Matt Hedges (Nkosi Tafari – 61’), José Martínez, Marco Farfan (Nanu – 46’); Edwin Cerrillo (Facundo Quignon – 60’), Sebastian Lletget, Paxton Poymkal; Jáder Obrian (Alan Velasco – 61’), Jesús Ferreira, Paul Arriola (Franco Jara – 89’).
Substitutes not used — Jimmy Maurer, Tsiki Ntsabeleng, Brandon Servania, Kalil Elmedkhar.
Sporting Kansas City — Kendall McIntosh; Graham Zusi (Kayden Pierre – 81’), Nicolas Isimat, Andreiu Fontas, Ben Sweat; Roger Espinoza (Felipe Hernández – 69’), Remi Walter, Erik Thommy; Johnny Russell, William Agada, Daniel Salloi.
Substitutes not used — John Pulskamp, Robert Volder, Uri Rosell, Khiry Shelton, Kortne Ford, Logan Ndenbe, Marinos Tzionis.
Scoring Summary:
DAL: Sebastian Lletget (Jesús Ferreira, Paul Arriola) — 33’
SKC: Graham Zusi (Erik Thommy) — 51’
FCD: Paul Arriola (Alan Velasco, Facundo Quignon) – 61’
Misconduct Summary:
DAL: Edwin Cerrillo (caution) — 46’
SKC: Felipe Hernández (caution) — 77’
SKC: Nicolas Isimat (caution) — 79’
DAL: Ema Twumasi (caution) — 80’
Weather: Partly Cloudy, 79˚F
Attendance: 19,096
Referee: Victor Rivas
Assistant Referees: Jeffrey Greeson, Jose Da Silva
Fourth official: Nima Saghafi
VAR: Kevin Stott
Assistant VAR: Diego Blas
FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES
Head Coach Nico Estévez
General thoughts on the season…
“It’s a lot of credit to the players. They’ve been working really, really hard since day one. They have committed to achieve the goals that we set out at the beginning of the season. They put so much effort into the way we want to play, the way we want to attack, the way we want to defend. This season was really good for the club.”
On the matchup against Minnesota…
“I think it’s going to be a difficult game but I can’t wait to see our fans here. I can’t wait to have this building sold out and packed, having that energy will help us to beat a good team.”
Midfielder Sebastian Lletget
On his time with FC Dallas so far…
“It’s a beautiful feeling. Since I arrived in Dallas I wanted to help make a difference. Today we completed one of our goals that was set at the beginning of the season. Now the fun begins, the playoffs are here and they will be interesting.”
On facing Minnesota in the first round…
“We know that there is no easy game in this league. We must be ready for it and we will be focused. Our objective today was to clinch a home game and I can gladly say we did that. Now we will work harder during the week.”
Forward Alan Velasco
On his return from injury and looking forward to the playoffs…
“I am happy to be back. I finally got some minutes under my belt and I feel great. Being able to host a playoff game is special. We will be able to play in front of our fans. We will prepare during the week and focus as we head into the first game of the playoffs.”
On his first season at the club…
“There are so many positives I can take from this season so far. I am happy with the way it’s going. Now we push for the final because that is our main goal. We will take this one step at a time.”
Forward Paul Arriola
General thoughts on the match…
“I am happy to have come away with the win. I gotta give credit to Alan who helped win the ball while pressing. In transitions I feel like we are dangerous. I saw Alan (Velasco) in the one on one and I did a run towards the front and he was able to pick me out. It was a crucial goal because it helped earn the win. Like I mentioned, I have to give credit to Alan for the assist.”
On the message heading into the playoffs…
“The message is pretty clear and that is to win. We will look to compete and we know how the playoffs are because games are tougher. We will focus on Minnesota and then we shall see what is ahead. I am very happy and proud of the team who worked together to get a home playoff match.”
Goalkeeper Maarten Paes
On the game…
“I knew their front five players are all very like minded to take a shot. The first half was a good half for us, we scored from a buildup that was a very nice goal for us. The second half they came out hot, unfortunately we conceded a goal there but I was very happy we bounced back.”
On facing Minnesota in the playoffs…
“That’s a very tough matchup. They have some players with great ability, so many key players for them. We have to play very well to beat them, we lost to them at home so we have to play well to beat them.”
Defender José Martínez
On his second season at the club…
“Setting challenges and goals as an athlete are important in development. Last year I arrived from Spain and settling into the club’s and leagues style of play was a little difficult. I needed to bounce back and have a better year this season. The coaching staff gave me goals to accomplish and I am happy we are working on those closely. I feel confident in my play but I feel like I can offer more in my play.”
On facing Minnesota in the playoffs…
“I remember the last time when we played them at home we fell short. It was odd because defensively they were solid. We had to win this match to get a higher seed because we wanted to host. They almost had the same amount of points and wanted to host as well. We finished off in great style heading into this match versus Minnesota. We will need to win so we can reach our ultimate goal.”
