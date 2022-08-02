There are still many questions to answer for the North Texas region as the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaches.
Since Dallas was named one of 16 host cities for the 2026 iteration of the global sports event back in June, officials have met in New York to get the rundown from FIFA about what the future will hold.
“We went into that meeting, and there were so many questions about process and next steps, and a lot of them were answered,” said Gina Miller, vice president of media and communications with FC Dallas.
One of the biggest of those questions, she said, was when announcements might come out about which markets will host which matches — including the finals, semifinals, opening games and more.
Miller said the timeline most likely will not be announced until the first or second quarters of 2023 at the earliest.
“They want to be thoughtful in that process,” Miller said. “They’re still doing some fact-finding missions on how a particular venue works and operates, what makes sense for which match. They’re doing a lot of vetting and investigating now. So it’s going to be a minute before we find out what matches Dallas and North Texas will be hosting, so we’re still very much in a pitch process as it relates to that.”
In addition, Miller said FIFA continues to conduct site visits in each of the 16 host city markets to understand things like transportation logistics, stadium nuance and hospitality options.
“So there’s still a lot that they’re trying to figure out,” she said. “So we’re working with FIFA to answer the questions that they have, to see what else we can do from a stadium and market perspective to help put us in the best position to be a host city, final host, semi-final host, opening round host.”
What is less up in the air is the impact on the city of Frisco and what role Frisco will play as the World Cup comes to North Texas.
Officials are pitching the Frisco-based Toyota Stadium and Toyota Soccer Center to serve as a base camp for a national team.
“What that means is national teams come into the market and have one centralized location for their training, their practices, their culinary, their recuperation, regeneration, all their things,” she said. “It serves as their home away from home from their country, whether it’s Germany or Brazil.”
With 18 training fields north of the main stadium and a proximity to hotels, Miller said the Frisco site would be able to provide everything that would be necessary for a national team to have a good base camp experience.
“We think we can provide that, and we think Frisco is perfect because of the enthusiasm we have for sports here in Sports City, USA,” Miller said. “We think Frisco is perfect to serve as a base camp for a national team.”
Added to that is the tourism draw that the stadium, home to the National Soccer Hall of Fame, presents for the city of Frisco. Miller likened the venue to the trips made by sports fans to Cooperstown, New York to see the National Baseball Hall of Fame, or to Canton, Ohio for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
“So we know that fans who attend World Cup matches really make a trip out of it, because it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Miller said, “so we think Frisco is going to benefit from that, because Frisco has such a rich soccer history in and of itself because of what we’ve been able to build here, and we think it’s only going to grow with more enhancements as we track toward 2026.”
Miller added that the attention on Frisco could bring benefits for restaurants, athletic trainers, physical therapists, hospitality professionals and more.
“There’s so much job and career opportunity that a World Cup brings into a market, and we think Frisco is a critical part of that conversation and process,” she said.
In the meantime, Toyota Stadium is focused on the current FC Dallas season, which saw a victory again Saturday as the team secured a win over LA Galaxy.
The July 30 game marked the introduction of a midsummer menu expansion by new Toyota Stadium Executive Chef Erika Dabney. New selections include jerk spiced chips with pineapple salsa, a greek chicken bowl, monster burger (complete with chicken tenders and mozzarella sticks), baked bean and brisket dog, smoked turkey baked potato and chorizo nachos.
During a July 27 showcase for the new items, Dabney noted that the chorizo nachos were a personal favorite.
“This is my favorite because, when I first met my husband, he wanted to cook for me, so I went up to his restaurant and the first thing he made for me was chorizo tacos,” Dabney said. “And he paired it with some pickling favors and the spicy chorizo, and it just stuck with me for 10 years. So I took that and I changed that and I made it a nacho for fans to enjoy.”
The 2022 season has been a good one, Miller said, noting multiple sellouts at Toyota Stadium.
“I think it’s a testament to the programming and the marketing and all the efforts we’re making here at Toyota Stadium from a game presentation standpoint, but throughout North Texas as well to deliver an incredible entertainment experience,” Miller said, “and the culinary that Chef Erika Dabney has launched here mid-season is such a part of that experience.”
“We’re just so happy with what’s happening here in ’22, and we think it’s really just a starting point for what we’re going to see as we track towards what’s going to be a phenomenal next four years as we work towards ’26,” Miller added.
