FC Dallas has signed Canadian International midfielder Liam Fraser from Koninklijke Maatschappij Sportkring Deinze, or KMSK Deinze, the club announced today for the remainder of the 2023 season with options in both 2024 and 2025. Per team policy, additional contract details will not be disclosed. FC Dallas acquired the right of first refusal for Fraser from Minnesota United for $100,000 in 2024 General Allocation Money.
“Liam brings to the team another solid option in the midfield position, " said FC Dallas Technical Director Andre Zanotta. “He has experience playing in MLS and Europe, and will play an important role, as we strengthen the roster for the final stretch of the season. We are very happy to welcome Liam to FC Dallas.”
Fraser, 25, returns to the United States with FC Dallas after spending the 2022-23 season with KMSK Deinze of the Challenger Pro League, the second tier of Belgian soccer. Across all competitions, Fraser would appear 37 times for the Belgian club tallying 2,530 minutes.
Prior to joining KMSK Deinze, Fraser would spend the final half of the 2021 season out on loan to the Columbus Crew. During his short time with the Crew, Fraser would help the Crew win its first-ever Campeones Cup title after defeating Cruz Azul on September 30, 2021. Fraser would feature for Columbus 23 times.
Fraser signed as a Toronto FC Homegrown Player on Jan. 19, 2018 and made his First Team debut on March 30, 2018. Across all competitions, Fraser made 33 regular season appearances for Toronto FC. Fraser featured for Toronto FC II where he made 64 appearances, scoring twice in three seasons.
Fraser made his Canada National Team debut on October 15, 2019 in Canada’s 2-0 win against the United States. Fraser most recently featured in Canada’s 2023 Gold Cup roster where he would feature in every game for Canada.
Fraser will not occupy an international slot for FC Dallas.
Featured Local Savings
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.