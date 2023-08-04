FC Dallas has signed Canadian International midfielder Liam Fraser from Koninklijke Maatschappij Sportkring Deinze, or KMSK Deinze, the club announced today for the remainder of the 2023 season with options in both 2024 and 2025. Per team policy, additional contract details will not be disclosed. FC Dallas acquired the right of first refusal for Fraser from Minnesota United for $100,000 in 2024 General Allocation Money.

“Liam brings to the team another solid option in the midfield position, " said FC Dallas Technical Director Andre Zanotta. “He has experience playing in MLS and Europe, and will play an important role, as we strengthen the roster for the final stretch of the season. We are very happy to welcome Liam to FC Dallas.”


