FC Dallas v Nashville_2.JPG

FC Dallas takes on Nashville SC earlier in the season. FC Dallas returns home July 1 and July 4 with matches against LAFC and DC United.

 Rachel Rogers / Star Local Media

FC Dallas has signed winger Eugene Ansah to a one-and-a-half-year contract with a club option for the 2025 season. Ansah will occupy an international roster spot pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC). Per team policy, additional terms of the deal will not be disclosed.

Ansah, 28, joins FC Dallas after spending five seasons in the Israeli Premier League, most recently playing for Hapoel Be’er Sheva. During his time with Be’er Sheva, Ansah registered 80 appearances and recorded 12 goals and 10 assists in 4,726 minutes played. He also appeared in six group stage matches of the 2022-23 Europa Conference League for the Israeli side.

