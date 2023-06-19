FC Dallas has signed winger Eugene Ansah to a one-and-a-half-year contract with a club option for the 2025 season. Ansah will occupy an international roster spot pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC). Per team policy, additional terms of the deal will not be disclosed.
Ansah, 28, joins FC Dallas after spending five seasons in the Israeli Premier League, most recently playing for Hapoel Be’er Sheva. During his time with Be’er Sheva, Ansah registered 80 appearances and recorded 12 goals and 10 assists in 4,726 minutes played. He also appeared in six group stage matches of the 2022-23 Europa Conference League for the Israeli side.
“Eugene (Ansah) is a quick and agile player who will help create chances for us and score goals as well,” FC Dallas head coach Nico Estévez said. “We’ve been following him for over a year, and we like that he can play as a winger and as a No. nine. I can’t wait for him to join in with the squad, we sent him a training and fitness plan so by the time he arrives he will be ready to go.”
Ansah started his career in the KSC Lokeren U-19s and made his first team debut on November 3, 2013 at 18 years old. He made 43 appearances and registered 942 minutes in the Belgian Pro League. Ansah contributed with five goals and two assists during his time at Lokeren. Ansah joined Beitar Ta Ramla in the Liga Leumit from 2017-19. He joined Hapoel Raanana in 2019 and was transferred to Hapoel Be’er Sheva of the Israeli Premier League in 2021.
