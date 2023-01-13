Justin Sell remembers the first time South Dakota State came to Frisco for an FCS Championship game, back in May of 2021.
“You basically had a week to get ready to go, and then with all the restrictions and things, we were only there for 24 hours or 36 hours,” said Sell, athletic director with South Dakota State University.
And yet, he said, at the time there was an awareness of all there was to do, where things were located and the easy access to restaurants and retail venues in the Frisco area.
Then, when South Dakota State once again qualified to come to the FCS Championship game in Frisco for a full-fledged experience, Sell could sense the anticipation of making plans to go again to Toyota Stadium.
“You know it’s going to be an outstanding environment, certainly playing a rival (North Dakota State) of ours, kind of taking it down south, and then to have all of the things for people to do, the alumni gatherings, I think Frisco is set up just brilliantly for the championship, and I think it was just a magical experience,” Sell said.
Just roughly one week into 2023, Frisco became host to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits and the North Dakota State Buffalo as the city hosted its 13th NCAA Division I FCS Championship game. The game, hosted at Toyota Stadium, allowed Frisco — Sports City, USA — to once again become a host to players, coaches and fans alike.
Estimated economic impact of hosting the championship amounted to $9.7 million for the region, according to Josh Dill, director of sports and events with Visit Frisco. Dill said that includes such items as transportation, retail, recreation, lodging, food and beverage and other business services.
For visiting teams, the chance to come to Frisco introduced a slate of activities. That included an alumni association function on Saturday which Sell described as “overflowing.”
“And then just listening to our fans and the places they were able to go gather and meet up, and just having the environment, that makes it special for a university and certainly for an athletic department, is when all your people can get together and celebrate everything that you love about your school and can do it together, and then to have so many options and venues, and it didn’t feel like you had to wait hours to get into a place, and there’s big enough places to do those things,” Sell said.
He also noted a sense of growth — even from when the team last visited in May of 2021.
“You can sense that it’s going to continue to grow, and that that growth has been very well thought out or very well planned,” Sell said. “I can see that just coming in from the outside, you can absolutely tell that.”
HISTORY MADE: See 100 photos from the big game in Frisco between South Dakota State, North Dakota State
Get Frisco Enterprise news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.