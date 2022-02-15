Today

Windy with a few showers developing after midnight. Low 58F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Windy with a few showers developing after midnight. Low 58F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Windy with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. High 72F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.