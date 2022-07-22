Feed Frisco food drive

Volunteer sort donations on Saturday, July 16, during the Frisco Family Services Feed Frisco food drive event. The  drive generated 3,166 pounds of food, or approximately 2,600 meals, for the market and the patrons it serves in the community.

 By Rick Rogers | Star Local Media

On Saturday, July 16, Frisco Family Services held its first of two Feed Frisco food drives at its Frisco Family Services Market location in downtown Frisco.

And the results are in.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments