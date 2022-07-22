Volunteer sort donations on Saturday, July 16, during the Frisco Family Services Feed Frisco food drive event. The drive generated 3,166 pounds of food, or approximately 2,600 meals, for the market and the patrons it serves in the community.
On Saturday, July 16, Frisco Family Services held its first of two Feed Frisco food drives at its Frisco Family Services Market location in downtown Frisco.
And the results are in.
The July 16 drive generated 3,166 pounds of food, or approximately 2,600 meals, for the market and the patrons it serves in the community.
If you did not have a chance to participate in the July 16 event, don't worry. In front of the Frisco Family Services Market, located at 9085 Dogwood Street, just off of Main Street, are large shopping carts for you to place a donation. The carts will be available Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
And the second Feed Frisco food drive this year will take place Nov. 5.
Michael Straughter, marketing manager for Frisco Family Services, said the organization is "seeing firsthand the result and effects of inflation, increasing energy (costs), transportation and food (costs) on local families by an increasing number of clients seeking emergency assistance."
Straughter said from July 2021 through May 2022, Frisco Family Services served 3,841 individuals — a 19% increase over the same period the previous year.
To learn more about the Frisco Family Services mission, listen to the latest episode of the Focus on Frisco podcast, produced by the Frisco Enterprise and the Star Local Media Podcast Network. In this episode, Michael Straughter shares the vision of the Frisco Family Services mission. You can download this episode and more by searching Star Local Media Podcast Network on all major podcast platforms.
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.