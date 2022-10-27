Sculpture NEW.jpg

A scale model of a sculpture by Janet Echelman in Rome, Italy provides a preview of what will serve as an iconic staple of Kaleidoscope Park in Frisco. 

 Courtesy of HALL Park / Facebook

HALL Park has given the Frisco community a taste of what an iconic centerpiece will soon look like at Kaleidoscope Park.

One-ninth of a taste, to be exact.

HALL Park

An art piece by sculptor and fiber artist Janet Echelman will be a permanent art installation at the forthcoming community park in Frisco’s HALL Park. The piece has been dubbed “Butterfly Rest Stop.” 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

