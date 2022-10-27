HALL Park has given the Frisco community a taste of what an iconic centerpiece will soon look like at Kaleidoscope Park.
One-ninth of a taste, to be exact.
On Monday, HALL Park took to Facebook to showcase a scale model of a fiber sculpture that will serve as a visual anchor at the future Kaleidoscope Park, a 5.7-acre highly programmed park within the HALL Park development that is slated to include a dog park, children’s play area, and wifi-enabled technology terraces, as well as elements that make it a stage for arts and culture such as physical venues and stages
The sculpture, created by sculptor and fiber artist Janet Echelman, has been dubbed “Butterfly Rest Stop” and will serve as a permanent installation along the migration pathway of the Monarch butterfly.
The photos posted by HALL Park revealed a scale model one-ninth the size of the future sculpture that will wind through a portion of Kaleidoscope Park. The sculpture coming to Frisco will be 186 feet long and roughly 60-70 feet tall.
For Scott Stewart, Kaleidoscope Park’s executive director, seeing photos of the model drove home the fact that the Frisco park will in fact house a Janet Echelman piece.
“The excitement struck me, the honor struck me, the responsibility to curate, manage and to activate that sort of piece struck me,” he said.
The sculpture has long been a key part of renderings shared of the park itself as development has continued to evolve. Stewart describes the work as a centerpiece for the park in many ways.
“When you think of Kaleidoscope park, you will think of this Janet Echelman piece,” Stewart said. “You will think of ‘Butterfly Rest Stop.’ You will think of those times that your family, your kids, played underneath this monumental work of public art from this world renowned, world recognized sculptor and fabric artist. You’ll think of it in that way.”
With a large part of Stewart’s job focusing on how to activate the future park, there are already ideas about how to add activation in connection with the sculpture itself. Stewart said
“That’s one of the keys to what I think is really a piece of public art becoming almost iconic for a park, is that it’s activated and people feel an attachment and are engaged by it,” he said.
As part of that, Stewart said, vegetation beneath the piece will be Texas native plants that have been chosen for pollinator value. That opens the door to nature-based programming, Stewart said. In addition, Stewart said, the structure will also lend itself to art-based activation.
“I can think of plein air painting under the Echelman, for example,” he said. “Or having a group of high school students or college students out there and programming it, looking at it as an inspiration point for art being created underneath or in adjacency to the piece itself. So it’s those sorts of programs and activations that I foresee with the Echelman piece.”
With the piece slated to be displayed outdoors, Stewart said Echelman works with more weather-resistant materials. He added that part of the responsibility of the team with the park’s foundation involves curating and maintaining the artwork.
“It’s just going to be monumental,” Stewart said. “It really is going to be mind blowing to see this piece of work sort of rise out of the park.”
Kaleidoscope Park is slated to open in late 2023.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.