FISD Board of Trustees file

File photo 

 Audrey Henvey/staff photo

The filing period has opened for local elections, and some candidates are ready to put their names in the hat. 

According to the Frisco ISD elections page, one person has officially filed to run for a board spot as of 11 a.m. Friday: Place 4 incumbent Dynette Davis, who was elected in 2020. 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

