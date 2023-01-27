The filing period has opened for local elections, and some candidates are ready to put their names in the hat.
According to the Frisco ISD elections page, one person has officially filed to run for a board spot as of 11 a.m. Friday: Place 4 incumbent Dynette Davis, who was elected in 2020.
In addition, Melanie Barrios-Jones and Reed Bond have filed preliminary paperwork with the district to appoint campaign treasurers.
A fourth person, Mark Hill, announced Friday through social media that he will be running for the Place 5 spot.
The move comes after Place 5 incumbent Debbie Gillespie announced on Jan. 18 that she will not be running for re-election. Gillespie was first elected to the board in 2011.
"After being diagnosed and going through cancer treatments over the last two years, I have spent some much-needed time reflecting on God’s purpose for me," Gillespie stated. "I do think I was put here for a reason and this was all meant to be, but there are many signs that God is telling me that it is time to take a step back and reflect on where I am needed next. So, with a lot of prayerful consideration, deep thought, and a heavy heart, I have decided not to seek another term as an FISD trustee."
"Being a trustee has been one of my greatest joys," she stated. "This gift has been an incredible honor and privilege. I would love to remain in this role forever, but this isn’t about what I want. It is about timing in my life, what is best for my family, and what is best for Frisco ISD."
Gillespie's term ends in June.
"However, I will remain TASB President until the 2023 TASA | TASB Convention at which time I will assume the Immediate Past President position for one year," Gillespie stated.
The election filing period closes on Feb. 17.
NOTE: This story has been corrected to state that one person has officially filed to run for a spot on the FISD board as of Friday. Melanie Barrios-Jones and Reed Bond have filed preliminary paperwork with the district.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
