Here are five events in Frisco to mark on your calendar for the week of Oct. 10:
Fall Sip and Stroll at The Star
The Star District will host a Fall Sip & Stroll from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 12.
Guests will check in and pick up their stroll map and tasting glass at Lincoln Experience Center, then head out into The Star District for a variety of fall-inspired sips from participating retailers in The Star District.
Participating retailers include: AT&T, Birdie Box, Cane Rosso, Cherry Blow Dry, City Works, Concrete Cowboy, Cowboys Fit, Dee Lincoln, Flea Style, Lucchese, Legion by Lenovo ESports Center, Monkee’s of Frisco, Next Step Dance, Shreve Fine Art, Tangerine Salon, The Common Table, The Glen, The Gents Place, Tricky Fish, and Tupelo Honey.
The Boho Market will be at Frisco Square (8843 Coleman Blvd.) on Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The event includes free admission and parking and is friendly for kids and pets.
Cars and Cigars
Industrial Cigar Co. will host its next Cars and Cigars event from 9:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 15 at 9500 Dallas Parkway.
This is a free event for all ages to join in the parking lot of Industrial Cigar Co. and admire each other's cars, while sharing a cigar and a cup of coffee. There will be exotics, classics, modern muscle cars and more.
Music on Main
Melody of Hope will host the next iteration of Music on Main in Frisco's Rail District on Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Attendees can walk down Main Street to explore shopping, dining, and entertainment in the Rail District. Melody of Hope is bringing the Nashville and Austin experience to Frisco with musical performers parked at over different locations in Historic Downtown Frisco. For more information, visit www.musiconmainfrisco.org
Heritage Museum demo
The North Texas Blacksmith Association and Frisco Heritage Museum will host its monthly demonstration from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 16 at Gaby's Blacksmith Shop in the Frisco Heritage Village (behind Babe's Chicken).
Attendance is free. Attendees must be a North Texas Blacksmith Association member to be able to participate.
