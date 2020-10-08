“Let me back up just a moment and give you a short history,” Frisco City Attorney Richard Abernathy said at Tuesday evening’s City Council meeting.
He was met with a roomful of knowing laughter.
His history, meant to introduce an agenda item, featured a number of plot points, including multiple company bankruptcies, an estimated $30 million cost for land clean-up efforts and coordination with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality — highlights from roughly 10 years of negotiations revolving around what used to be the location of a battery recycling plant in Frisco.
“What most people don’t realize is, as great as Frisco is, we used to have a dirty little secret,” Mayor Jeff Cheney said, “which was right in the heart of our city, we had a battery recycling plant that was actually leaving non-attainment levels of lead in our air in Frisco, in certain areas.”
He said the city worked to facilitate a closure of the facility and the subsequent site cleanup. The plant closed in November 2012.
“As you can imagine, a company going through bankruptcy multiple times doesn’t necessarily want to cut a $30 million check to clean things up,” Cheney said. “And so it has been a constant struggle to try to get this to the finish line.”
Frisco reached a major milestone Tuesday evening as the City Council approved a settlement agreement regarding the site. As of press time, the agreement itself had not been made available through the city’s public agenda or to The Frisco Enterprise.
At the end of the day, Abernathy said, the city would have control of the property, subject to TCEQ approval and remediation.
“It will take several years to remediate the property, but when it’s done, the property will be basically capped,” Abernathy said. “It’ll be safe. It’ll be clean to the standards of the TCEQ, and you’ll be able to use it for other purposes.”
Cheney said agreement would allow the city to gain control of both the property and clean up process so that it can work toward the realization of Grand Park.
“When all of y’all would ask us at a town hall or at a chamber meeting ‘What is holding up Grand Park?’ this was the reason, is Grand Park could not start until this was resolved,” he said.
During a city town hall meeting the evening prior, Cheney previewed the council decision and what it could mean for the future of Grand Park, the city’s long-anticipated park located along the Dallas North Tollway and north of Stonebrook Parkway.
“What’s going to happen next after tomorrow is we’re going to very quickly start making plans to have new attention on Grand Park,” Cheney said on Monday. “So the renderings that you’ve seen online, we’re actually going to start from scratch, because Grand Park, quite honestly, is different from that, because now that we have the Exide property, it’s not just 300 acres anymore. It’s 600 acres both on the east side and the west side of the tollway.”
With next steps on the horizon, Cheney said community members would start hearing a lot about Grand Park in 2021.
“I am really hopeful that we can start moving forward with a shovel in the ground on some part of this project by the end of 2021,” he said. “So Grand Park is finally, finally, finally going to start.”
