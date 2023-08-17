Frisco Fire.jpeg

The Frisco Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the Villages of Willow Bay Wednesday evening.

 Courtesy of Frisco Fire Department

There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire, and the McKinney Fire Department provided assistance.


