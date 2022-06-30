It's almost that time again, time for the annual Frisco Freedom Fest to celebrate Independence Day on July 4 on the Frisco Square.
Party in the Plaza starts at 4 p.m. on July 4th with a wide array of fun and activities for families. An opening ceremony will kick off the festivities featuring the Peter J. Courcy American Legion Post 178 and the national anthem.
Here are 10 reasons why you should attend Frisco Freedom Fest in 2022:
Fireworks go boom
Of course, the Frisco Freedom Fest is most known for having the "largest fireworks show in North Texas." The fireworks show will start at approximately 10 p.m., July 4, and is hosted by the City of Frisco, FC Dallas and CoServ. The show will start after the conclusion of the FC Dallas game, weather permitting of course.
Soccer + Fourth of July is a Frisco tradition
The annual July 4th game for FC Dallas is always one of the hottest tickets of the season, and this year should be no different. FC Dallas, which is vying for top spot in the Western Conference of Major League Soccer, will play Miami CF with kickoff at 8 p.m. You can look for tickets here.
Children's Expo
There will be plenty of fun for kids of all ages at the Children's Expo. Tickets are $1 each, or you can play all day with a $25 wristband. The expo will feature carnival rides, a trackless train, airbrush artist, ninja wall, an obstacle course and much more. Get full details here.
Community Stage + Featured Entertainment
Freedom Fest will have a Community Stage dedicated to Frisco-based performers — from bands, soloists, dancers and more. The Dallas Cowboys' Rhythm and Blue, its high-energy, co-ed dance team will be a main feature on the Community Stage.
On the main stage will be the headlining entertainment of the Jordan Kahn Orchestra. Kahn and his party orchestra will offer a variety of music from all genres, including a little Justin Timberlake, Frank Sinatra, Pitbull, Earth, Wind and Fire, and much more.
The Big City Outlaws will make their debut on the Freedom Fest stage, bringing their country and rock party style with them. If you like a little Willie Nelson, or love Johnny Cash, Bon Jovi or Kenny Chesney, you will not want to miss Big City Outlaws.
Rev those engines!
If you love viewing classic cars, you must make stopping by the Greater Frisco FCA Classic Car and Motorcycle show a "must see" on your July 4th list.
The show will start at 7:30 p.m. along Coleman Drive in Frisco Square.
Hungry? Don't worry, there will be plenty to eat
Taste of Frisco will offer a variety of food and drink items, with prices ranging from $2 to $18+. There will be pizza, ice cream, barbecue, Thai food, candy, and corn dogs and so much more. See the full list of vendors planned to attend so far here.
Shop local in Patriotic Vendor Village
Now that your taste buds are satisfied, stop by the Patriotic Vendor Village and support local vendors, artists and businesses. See a full list of vendors who are signed up to participate here.
If you still need to burn calories, run in the 5K & Glow Run
The annual Hotter than Firecrackers 5K Glow Run will start at 9 p.m. Sunday, July 3 in front of the Main Stage in Simpson Plaza. Participants will light up the night as they race through the Frisco Square wearing flashing LED lights. You can learn more and register for the race here.
If running isn't your speed, try cornhole!
The 2022 cornhole tournament will be open at 4 p.m. for warmups, and play begins at 4:45 p.m. at Simpson Plaza. This year there will be two divisions. Learn more and register for the tournament here.
Yankee Doodle Poodle?
Yes, you read that right. New to the Frisco Freedom Fest is a Yankee Doodle Poodle Parade, which will start at 8 p.m. prior to the 5K and Glow Run on July 4. Registration and check-in for the poodle parade will be on the east side of Simpson Plaza.
Want more info? Visit www.friscofreedomfest.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.