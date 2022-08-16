PGA 2.jpg

Tuesday marked another milestone as Frisco prepares to become home to the game of golf.

The PGA of America this week opened ticket sales for the 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, the first Major Championship to be played at PGA Frisco. The association also announced volunteer opportunities for the championship.

PGA 1.jpg

The 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship is scheduled for May 24-28. 
PGA 3.jpg

The 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship will be the first major championship played at PGA Frisco. 
PGA 4.jpg

The view from the first tee of Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco. 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

