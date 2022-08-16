Tuesday marked another milestone as Frisco prepares to become home to the game of golf.
The PGA of America this week opened ticket sales for the 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, the first Major Championship to be played at PGA Frisco. The association also announced volunteer opportunities for the championship.
“It’s another milestone on our journey to the first PGA Frisco-based major championship,” said Jason Mengel, championship director of the 83rd KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.
The association is seeking about 1,500 volunteers for the championship. Mengel said roles can vary based on the experience volunteers are seeking.
According to information on the PGA website, junior volunteers can be ages 14-21 while adult volunteers are ages 22 and up. Volunteers will be asked to complete approximately four shifts of four to six hours each. Volunteers can request to work the shifts on separate days or back-to-back. Individual volunteer schedules will be released in April 2023. Those interested can register at srpgachampionship.com/volunteer.
The opportunity opens the door to community members, including those from Frisco, to get involved with the PGA of America as it establishes its new Frisco headquarters at 1916 PGA Parkway.
“The success of this event is largely going to be based on how the Frisco community is involved,” Mengel said. “So we’re looking forward to reacting to their support.”
Ticket options include daily grounds tickets that range from $30 for the Wednesday practice round to $55 for the final two rounds over the weekend. A Championship Grounds ticket package for the whole event starts at $205. Grounds tickets include access to grandstand seating, the PGA shop and other spectator services.
Premium Club tickets, which range from $550 to $650 for daily club tickets, begin Thursday of championship week. Those tickets include access to an open-air entertainment space and outdoor viewing deck overlooking the 16th and 17th holes. They also include a culinary experience, open bar and preferred parking. Tickets are available at srpgachampionship.com/tickets.
Complimentary tickets will be offered to members of the military and for youth. In addition, military members and a guest will get free admission for a one-day pass.
“As part of the PGA of America’s mission to grow the game of golf, children 17 years old and younger will be given free entry into the Championship when accompanied by an adult,” a press release stated.
The championship will benefit PGA REACH, a foundation that works to “impact the lives of youth, military, and diverse populations by enabling access to PGA Professionals, PGA Sections and the game of golf.”
The announcement comes 282 days out from the kickoff of the championship.
For now, next steps include fine-tuning the championship site plan, Mengel said. The championship is scheduled for May 24-28, 2023 and is expected to have an economic impact of over $20 million.
Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco is slated to host 26 championships over 13 years, including two PGA championships. That includes the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship in 2023 and 2029 as well as the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in 2025 and 2031, and the PGA Championship in 2027 and 2034.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
