Frisco ISD employees will get an additional one-time stipend payment from the district in July.
The FISD Board of Trustees voted Monday unanimously in favor of the payment, titled FISD C.A.R.E.S. or Coronavirus Assistance and Recognition of Effort Stipend. The payment is not related to the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act.
In a memo, Chief Financial Officer Kimberly Smith said the payment served to assist employees for using personal supplies and equipment to work remotely and to recognize their efforts during the transition to eLearning in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“While the district was able to provide devices to teachers and other staff working remotely, we recognize that our teachers used more than just computers to facilitate eLearning,” Smith stated. “Most of the additional resources and supplies they used to make eLearning as personal as possible for their students came out of their own pocket.”
The payment will amount to 1.5 percent of the employee’s base wages, or $250, whichever is greater, according to the resolution.
“The recommended amount is based on the difference between the 3 percent staff raise we expected to be able to provide before COVID-19 and the 1.5 percent raise we are now recommending as we prepare to endure the economic impact of the pandemic,” Smith state in the memo.
Staff are eligible if they were employed as of April 1 through May 28 in a position that was budgeted and allocated, according to the resolution.
The total payment will amount to approximately $6.4 million, according to the agenda item.
Funding for the payment will come from the 2019-20 school budget. The 2020-21 budget will not be affected, according to the memo.
“We expect to end the 2019-20 fiscal year with a significant surplus since all 72 of our campuses have been closed for the past two months, so we intend to make the payment from the extra funds we have left over at the end of this year,” Smith stated in the memo.
The board also elected officers at the meeting. Chad Rudy was re-elected board president, René Archambault was elected vice president, and John Classe was elected secretary.
