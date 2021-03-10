The morning after Gov. Greg Abbott announced the March 10 rescinding of his statewide mandate on face coverings, Emily Melton Harris called his office.
“Hello, this is Emily Harris, and I‘m a teacher, and I would appreciate the opportunity to receive a vaccine before we’re going to lift a mask mandate,” the Bledsoe Elementary art teacher said.
The woman on the other end took her message and promised to pass it along. A few hours later, the state announced that school personnel, including teachers, now had eligibility to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
“So I started searching after that, trying to still teach but also be excited that I was going to get a shot,” she said.
Harris woke up the next morning at 5 a.m., earlier than usual, to start looking for places to get an appointment. She said she had started to get anxious the night before.
“I was also afraid that it was going to get difficult because so many teachers are now doing the same thing as me, searching for a vaccine that’s available,” she said.
Harris eventually landed an appointment at a pharmacy in Gainesville, about an hour away, for the next Monday.
However, the Baylor Scott & White location at The Star in Frisco had some extra vaccine doses as a result of missed appointments, and Harris was able to get a last-minute shot there.
“I was so excited, it was just like a rush of energy and adrenaline and endorphins being able to know that I was going to be able to be protected,” she said.
As an elementary school art teacher, Harris said she sees every student in the building once a week. At Bledsoe, roughly 400 to 500 students have opted for in-person learning throughout the school year. She was quarantined once after there was a positive case of COVID-19 in one of the younger grades, where students are not required to wear a face covering.
“It’s scary to know that I could be spreading it to them or they could be spreading it to me, and we didn’t know,” she said.
Harris said while it’s disappointing that teachers were pushed down on the priority list, she was happy that they now have the chance to get vaccinated.
“I’m just so thrilled that we are finally getting this opportunity to be vaccinated and protect ourselves and others and continue to do our best at social distancing and wearing masks at school, and getting through it,” she said.
