Frisco ISD has been given the green light to provide free meals to all students and to children under 18 years old during the fall, the district announced on Oct. 1.
As a result of a waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the district is offering free breakfast and lunch to all students, as well as to children under the age of 18 who are not enrolled in the district. The offer includes students who are attending classes virtually and in person.
The waiver allows the district to participate in an extended version of the Seamless Summer Option program. In order for the district to be approved for the program, it must make meals available to any children 18 years old and younger in the Frisco community, the district stated Oct. 2 on social media.
“The meals are reimbursed by the federal government as part of COVID-19 relief efforts,” the district stated.
Meals are available through school cafes and to-go as of Oct. 1. The waiver is set to extend through Dec. 18, according to a district press release.
In-person students do not have to opt in to receive free meals — they just have to make sure their meals are what the district considers “complete,” which involves choosing at least one fruit or vegetable, in order for the meal to be free.
For virtual students and children not enrolled in FISD, families will have to sign up in advance for meal pickup. The district’s current signup form covers meal pickups during the current grading period, which ends on Oct. 16.
“Those families who had already signed up are asked to do so again to indicate their new choice of pick-up location,” the district press release states.
FISD will release an additional form for the second grading period of the school year, Oct. 19 through Dec. 18.
While the district has had free meals available for some students based on federal income guidelines, it did not immediately qualify for the waiver that allowed it to give free meals to all students.
“In order for the district to qualify to provide free meals, Frisco ISD had to modify the pick-up locations for families participating in virtual instruction,” the district stated.
Weekly meal pickups will provide for five days of breakfast and lunch meals for students, the district website states. As of Thursday, meal pickups will occur from 8-9 a.m. at the district’s Early Childhood School and from 9-10 a.m. at Clark Middle School.
For meal pickup procedures, children must be present or families must provide a student ID number or proof of guardianship. For children who are not enrolled in the district, proof of guardianship could include individual student report cards, a birth certificate or a student ID card, according to the district website.
