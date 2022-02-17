Nearly 160 Frisco ISD students have been recognized as Scholars by the College Board’s National Recognition Program.
College Board manages its National Recognition Programs to create pathways to college for high-achieving African American or Black, Hispanic American or Latinx, Indigenous students, or students who attend school in rural areas or small towns, awarding them academic honors and connecting them with universities and scholarship opportunities across the country.
The designation is determined by the student’s performance on Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) or Advanced Placement tests. The PSAT/NMSQT is offered annually to Frisco ISD 10th and 11th grade students free of charge during the school day on each high school campus.
To be eligible for the College Board's National Recognition Program, these students had to achieve a minimum required PSAT/NMSQT or AP score, have a GPA of 3.5 or higher, and identify as one of the recognized categories.
Centennial
Daniel Adegbenro - African American Recognition
Xavier Ayala - Hispanic Recognition
Alexi Bowker - Hispanic Recognition and Indigenous Recognition
Simbarashe Chinomona - African American Recognition
Sierra Corbin - Hispanic Recognition
Ashley Ford - African American Recognition
Kiana Fuentes - Hispanic Recognition
Isabella Huidor - Hispanic Recognition
Alex Jorgenson - Hispanic Recognition
Manraj Juneja - Hispanic Recognition
Nathaniel Lowe - African American Recognition
George Soliz - Hispanic Recognition and Indigenous Recognition
Riley Vasquez - Hispanic Recognition
Frisco
Ignacio Aldana - Hispanic Recognition and Indigenous Recognition
Fernando Alvarez - Hispanic Recognition
Alexander De Abreu - Hispanic Recognition
Diego Delgado - Hispanic Recognition
Rowan DeMerit - Hispanic Recognition
Veronica Diaz - Hispanic Recognition
Cooper Fritsch - Hispanic Recognition and Indigenous Recognition
Mariana Galvan - Hispanic Recognition
Casandra Marquez - Hispanic Recognition
Juliana Martinez - Hispanic Recognition
Madeline Moore - Hispanic Recognition
Juan Parraga - Hispanic Recognition
Brynn Peralta - Hispanic Recognition
Jackson Pineiro - Hispanic Recognition
Monica Pliego - Hispanic Recognition
Samantha Quevedo - Hispanic Recognition
Carolina Rios Maureira - Hispanic Recognition
Camila Rivera - Hispanic Recognition
Kamila Serrano - Hispanic Recognition
Lauren Shinneman - Indigenous Recognition
Frank Valenzuela - Hispanic Recognition
Independence
Aniruddh Anand - Rural and Small Town
Sean Avery - African American Recognition
Abhinav Burju - Rural and Small Town
Jai Chewe - African American Recognition
Erika Guerra - Hispanic Recognition
Diego Hernandez - Hispanic Recognition
Isabella Hildinger - Hispanic Recognition
Kailyn Horton - African American Recognition
Sophie Kent - Rural and Small Town
Matteo Kimura - Hispanic Recognition
Connor McCurtain - Indigenous Recognition
Sam Mkumbo - African American Recognition
Alejandro Mora - Hispanic Recognition
Angel Mugambi - African American Recognition
Ana Padilla - Hispanic Recognition
Diego Patino - Hispanic Recognition
Xana Perez - Hispanic Recognition
Praneel Seth - Rural and Small Town
Sohan Subudhi - Rural and Small Town
Aditya Udyavar - Rural and Small Town
Montserrat Velasco - Hispanic Recognition
Inaya Washington - African American Recognition
William Webb - Indigenous Recognition
Liberty
Marco Figueroa - Hispanic Recognition
Angelly Garcia - Hispanic Recognition
Eva Guerra - Hispanic Recognition
Vanessa Jara - Hispanic Recognition
Andrew Jauregui - Hispanic Recognition
Hanna Knox - Hispanic Recognition
Leonardo Lombardi - Hispanic Recognition
Matthew Marshall - Hispanic Recognition
Simon Nagles - Hispanic Recognition
Aidan Verduzco - Hispanic Recognition
Robert Violante - Hispanic Recognition
Lone Star
Tobi Ajayi - African American Recognition, Rural and Small Town
Ana Applewhite - Hispanic Recognition, Rural and Small Town
Harvest Aquino - Rural and Small Town
Jarin Aquino - Hispanic Recognition, African American Recognition, Rural and Small Town
Jazmine Carcana - Rural and Small Town
Luke Castaneda - Hispanic Recognition, Rural and Small Town
Trisha Chinnimeni - Rural and Small Town
Pauline Cruz - Rural and Small Town
Morgan Cyiark - African American Recognition, Rural and Small Town
Sreya Das - Rural and Small Town
Amanda Durrant - African American Recognition, Rural and Small Town
Razan Elsadi - African American Recognition, Rural and Small Town
Fredy Ferman - Hispanic Recognition, Rural and Small Town
Ethan Iversen - Hispanic Recognition, Rural and Small Town
Kailynn Jackson - African American Recognition, Rural and Small Town
Avery Jenkins - African American Recognition, Rural and Small Town
Paulina Cruz Miyasaki - Hispanic Recognition
Soham Nandi - Rural and Small Town
Jayden Ngallo - African American Recognition, Rural and Small Town
Rohan Pateria - Rural and Small Town
Avery Romero - Hispanic Recognition, Rural and Small Town
Rocco Sanchez - Hispanic Recognition, Rural and Small Town
Luis Soler - Hispanic Recognition, Rural and Small Town
Harish Sontam - Rural and Small Town
Zhane Sterett - Indigenous Recognition, Rural and Small Town
Brad Thompson - African American Recognition, Rural and Small Town
Mckenzie Webb - African American Recognition, Rural and Small Town
Jasmine Womack - African American Recognition, Rural and Small Town
Memorial
Afua Amankwah - African American Recognition
Laura Bobadilla - Hispanic Recognition
Jurnee Brinson - African American Recognition
Abigail Chacon - Hispanic Recognition
Manuel De Jesus Contreras - Hispanic Recognition
Samantha Diaz De Leon - Hispanic Recognition
Phoenix Hill - Hispanic Recognition
Samantha Moran - Hispanic Recognition
Taveion Neasman - African American Recognition
Olivia Ramey - Hispanic Recognition
Gabrielle Thompson - African American Recognition
Marco Vittoria - Hispanic Recognition
Ashley White - African American Recognition
Reedy
Alexi Anderson - African American Recognition
Gabrielle Burnett - African American Recognition
Luke Burrell - Hispanic Recognition
Brooklyn Cooper - African American Recognition
Kingston Cooper - African American Recognition
Dania Hubbard - African American Recognition
Dixon Hudson - African American Recognition
Chelsi Ishie - African American Recognition
Makenzie Jackson - African American Recognition
Nathan Kortge - Hispanic Recognition
Mateo Altamirano Lewis - Hispanic Recognition
Zarian Lovelle - African American Recognition
Ty McElroye - African American Recognition
Olutimilehin Oduleye - African American Recognition
Sofia Ponce - Hispanic Recognition
Grace Reyna - Hispanic Recognition
Heather Reyna - Hispanic Recognition
Gabriella Reynolds - Hispanic Recognition
Ivan Negre - Hispanic Recognition
Keaton Raney - Indigenous Recognition
Max Rodriguez - Hispanic Recognition
Francisca Rojas - Hispanic Recognition
Desmond Scott - African American Recognition
Matthew Starr - African American Recognition
Sofia Tovar Szendro - Hispanic Recognition
Bryan Tsopze - African American Recognition
Wakeland
Abigail Bebermeyer - Indigenous Recognition
Emma Bebermeyer - Indigenous Recognition
Dylan Chapman - Hispanic Recognition
Antonio Crispino - Hispanic Recognition
Ashlee Dominguez - Hispanic Recognition
Ahmad Elbeltagy - African American Recognition
Katelyn Giraldo - Hispanic Recognition
Reagan Gonzales - Hispanic Recognition
Ashley Horton - Hispanic Recognition
Caleb Jackson - African American Recognition
Isaac Klein - African American Recognition
Josefine Lin - Hispanic Recognition
Laila Luster - African American Recognition
Matthew Miller - Hispanic Recognition
Luisa Perez-Bauer - Hispanic Recognition
Roman Perry - Hispanic Recognition, African American Recognition
Maci Polson - Hispanic Recognition
Olivia Ramirez - Hispanic Recognition
Nicholas Rodriguez - Hispanic Recognition
Peyton Simpson - African American Recognition
Allison Small - African American Recognition
Kennedy Smith - African American Recognition
Payton Stokes - African American Recognition
Nina Tavares - African American Recognition
Gabriella Zurita - Hispanic Recognition
