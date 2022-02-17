FISD logo
Nearly 160 Frisco ISD students have been recognized as Scholars by the College Board’s National Recognition Program.

College Board manages its National Recognition Programs to create pathways to college for high-achieving African American or Black, Hispanic American or Latinx, Indigenous students, or students who attend school in rural areas or small towns, awarding them academic honors and connecting them with universities and scholarship opportunities across the country.

The designation is determined by the student’s performance on Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) or Advanced Placement tests. The PSAT/NMSQT is offered annually to Frisco ISD 10th and 11th grade students free of charge during the school day on each high school campus.

To be eligible for the College Board's National Recognition Program, these students had to achieve a minimum required PSAT/NMSQT or AP score, have a GPA of 3.5 or higher, and identify as one of the recognized categories.

Centennial

Daniel Adegbenro - African American Recognition

Xavier Ayala - Hispanic Recognition

Alexi Bowker - Hispanic Recognition and Indigenous Recognition

Simbarashe Chinomona - African American Recognition

Sierra Corbin - Hispanic Recognition

Ashley Ford - African American Recognition

Kiana Fuentes - Hispanic Recognition

Isabella Huidor - Hispanic Recognition

Alex Jorgenson - Hispanic Recognition

Manraj Juneja - Hispanic Recognition

Nathaniel Lowe - African American Recognition

George Soliz - Hispanic Recognition and Indigenous Recognition

Riley Vasquez - Hispanic Recognition

Frisco

Ignacio Aldana - Hispanic Recognition and Indigenous Recognition

Fernando Alvarez - Hispanic Recognition

Alexander De Abreu - Hispanic Recognition

Diego Delgado - Hispanic Recognition

Rowan DeMerit - Hispanic Recognition

Veronica Diaz - Hispanic Recognition

Cooper Fritsch - Hispanic Recognition and Indigenous Recognition

Mariana Galvan - Hispanic Recognition

Casandra Marquez - Hispanic Recognition

Juliana Martinez - Hispanic Recognition

Madeline Moore - Hispanic Recognition

Juan Parraga - Hispanic Recognition

Brynn Peralta - Hispanic Recognition

Jackson Pineiro - Hispanic Recognition

Monica Pliego - Hispanic Recognition

Samantha Quevedo - Hispanic Recognition

Carolina Rios Maureira - Hispanic Recognition

Camila Rivera - Hispanic Recognition

Kamila Serrano - Hispanic Recognition

Lauren Shinneman - Indigenous Recognition

Frank Valenzuela - Hispanic Recognition

Independence

Aniruddh Anand - Rural and Small Town

Sean Avery - African American Recognition

Abhinav Burju - Rural and Small Town

Jai Chewe - African American Recognition

Erika Guerra - Hispanic Recognition

Diego Hernandez - Hispanic Recognition

Isabella Hildinger - Hispanic Recognition

Kailyn Horton - African American Recognition

Sophie Kent - Rural and Small Town

Matteo Kimura - Hispanic Recognition

Connor McCurtain - Indigenous Recognition

Sam Mkumbo - African American Recognition

Alejandro Mora - Hispanic Recognition

Angel Mugambi - African American Recognition

Ana Padilla - Hispanic Recognition

Diego Patino - Hispanic Recognition

Xana Perez - Hispanic Recognition

Praneel Seth - Rural and Small Town

Sohan Subudhi - Rural and Small Town

Aditya Udyavar - Rural and Small Town

Montserrat Velasco - Hispanic Recognition

Inaya Washington - African American Recognition

William Webb - Indigenous Recognition

Liberty

Marco Figueroa - Hispanic Recognition

Angelly Garcia - Hispanic Recognition

Eva Guerra - Hispanic Recognition

Vanessa Jara - Hispanic Recognition

Andrew Jauregui - Hispanic Recognition

Hanna Knox - Hispanic Recognition

Leonardo Lombardi - Hispanic Recognition

Matthew Marshall - Hispanic Recognition

Simon Nagles - Hispanic Recognition

Aidan Verduzco - Hispanic Recognition

Robert Violante - Hispanic Recognition

Lone Star

Tobi Ajayi - African American Recognition, Rural and Small Town

Ana Applewhite - Hispanic Recognition, Rural and Small Town

Harvest Aquino - Rural and Small Town

Jarin Aquino - Hispanic Recognition, African American Recognition, Rural and Small Town

Jazmine Carcana - Rural and Small Town

Luke Castaneda - Hispanic Recognition, Rural and Small Town

Trisha Chinnimeni - Rural and Small Town

Pauline Cruz - Rural and Small Town

Morgan Cyiark - African American Recognition, Rural and Small Town

Sreya Das - Rural and Small Town

Amanda Durrant - African American Recognition, Rural and Small Town

Razan Elsadi - African American Recognition, Rural and Small Town

Fredy Ferman - Hispanic Recognition, Rural and Small Town

Ethan Iversen - Hispanic Recognition, Rural and Small Town

Kailynn Jackson - African American Recognition, Rural and Small Town

Avery Jenkins - African American Recognition, Rural and Small Town

Paulina Cruz Miyasaki - Hispanic Recognition

Soham Nandi - Rural and Small Town

Jayden Ngallo - African American Recognition, Rural and Small Town

Rohan Pateria - Rural and Small Town

Avery Romero - Hispanic Recognition, Rural and Small Town

Rocco Sanchez - Hispanic Recognition, Rural and Small Town

Luis Soler - Hispanic Recognition, Rural and Small Town

Harish Sontam - Rural and Small Town

Zhane Sterett - Indigenous Recognition, Rural and Small Town

Brad Thompson - African American Recognition, Rural and Small Town

Mckenzie Webb - African American Recognition, Rural and Small Town

Jasmine Womack - African American Recognition, Rural and Small Town

Memorial

Afua Amankwah - African American Recognition

Laura Bobadilla - Hispanic Recognition

Jurnee Brinson - African American Recognition

Abigail Chacon - Hispanic Recognition

Manuel De Jesus Contreras - Hispanic Recognition

Samantha Diaz De Leon - Hispanic Recognition

Phoenix Hill - Hispanic Recognition

Samantha Moran - Hispanic Recognition

Taveion Neasman - African American Recognition

Olivia Ramey - Hispanic Recognition

Gabrielle Thompson - African American Recognition

Marco Vittoria - Hispanic Recognition

Ashley White - African American Recognition

Reedy

Alexi Anderson - African American Recognition

Gabrielle Burnett - African American Recognition

Luke Burrell - Hispanic Recognition

Brooklyn Cooper - African American Recognition

Kingston Cooper - African American Recognition

Dania Hubbard - African American Recognition

Dixon Hudson - African American Recognition

Chelsi Ishie - African American Recognition

Makenzie Jackson - African American Recognition

Nathan Kortge - Hispanic Recognition

Mateo Altamirano Lewis - Hispanic Recognition

Zarian Lovelle - African American Recognition

Ty McElroye - African American Recognition

Olutimilehin Oduleye - African American Recognition

Sofia Ponce - Hispanic Recognition

Grace Reyna - Hispanic Recognition

Heather Reyna - Hispanic Recognition

Gabriella Reynolds - Hispanic Recognition

Ivan Negre - Hispanic Recognition

Keaton Raney - Indigenous Recognition

Max Rodriguez - Hispanic Recognition

Francisca Rojas - Hispanic Recognition

Desmond Scott - African American Recognition

Matthew Starr - African American Recognition

Sofia Tovar Szendro - Hispanic Recognition

Bryan Tsopze - African American Recognition

Wakeland

Abigail Bebermeyer - Indigenous Recognition

Emma Bebermeyer - Indigenous Recognition

Dylan Chapman - Hispanic Recognition

Antonio Crispino - Hispanic Recognition

Ashlee Dominguez - Hispanic Recognition

Ahmad Elbeltagy - African American Recognition

Katelyn Giraldo - Hispanic Recognition

Reagan Gonzales - Hispanic Recognition

Ashley Horton - Hispanic Recognition

Caleb Jackson - African American Recognition

Isaac Klein - African American Recognition

Josefine Lin - Hispanic Recognition

Laila Luster - African American Recognition

Matthew Miller - Hispanic Recognition

Luisa Perez-Bauer - Hispanic Recognition

Roman Perry - Hispanic Recognition, African American Recognition

Maci Polson - Hispanic Recognition

Olivia Ramirez - Hispanic Recognition

Nicholas Rodriguez - Hispanic Recognition

Peyton Simpson - African American Recognition

Allison Small - African American Recognition

Kennedy Smith - African American Recognition

Payton Stokes - African American Recognition

Nina Tavares - African American Recognition

Gabriella Zurita - Hispanic Recognition

