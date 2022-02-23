School Closings

Frisco ISD buildings will be closed for instruction and business on Thursday, February 24, 2022, due to anticipated inclement weather and poor road conditions. After school and evening activities scheduled for today and tomorrow, February 23-24, 2022, are also canceled.

Parents with students in Alphabest or YMCA afterschool programs will need to pick up students from campuses by 5 p.m.

Frisco ISD will utilize the April 25th bad weather make-up day as a school day. While the District was able to meet state requirements for minutes of instruction without making up the two missed school days earlier this month, a make-up day is needed with this third weather-related closure to meet state requirements.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com

