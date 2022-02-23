Frisco ISD buildings will be closed for instruction and business on Thursday, February 24, 2022, due to anticipated inclement weather and poor road conditions. After school and evening activities scheduled for today and tomorrow, February 23-24, 2022, are also canceled.
Parents with students in Alphabest or YMCA afterschool programs will need to pick up students from campuses by 5 p.m.
Frisco ISD will utilize the April 25th bad weather make-up day as a school day. While the District was able to meet state requirements for minutes of instruction without making up the two missed school days earlier this month, a make-up day is needed with this third weather-related closure to meet state requirements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.