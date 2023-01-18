Beginning in the 2020-21 school year, some Frisco ISD middle schools piloted a different instructional approach to Integrated Language Arts (ILA) courses. The pilot campuses placed students who signed up for ILA or Advanced ILA in the same classroom, increasing differentiation and rigor for all students.

While academic assessment data and survey data indicated positive results for students involved in the pilot, the results were not as robust and definitive as Frisco ISD school officials expected. Frisco ISD will discontinue the Middle School ILA Pilot Program in the fall of 2023. District administrators will present findings at a future board meeting.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

