Beginning in the 2020-21 school year, some Frisco ISD middle schools piloted a different instructional approach to Integrated Language Arts (ILA) courses. The pilot campuses placed students who signed up for ILA or Advanced ILA in the same classroom, increasing differentiation and rigor for all students.
While academic assessment data and survey data indicated positive results for students involved in the pilot, the results were not as robust and definitive as Frisco ISD school officials expected. Frisco ISD will discontinue the Middle School ILA Pilot Program in the fall of 2023. District administrators will present findings at a future board meeting.
“We are immensely thankful to the campus communities that participated in the pilot,” said Wes Cunningham, associate deputy superintendent. “As a District, we are privileged to have more than 4,500 teachers whose professionalism and expertise are evident in every student’s success.”
New reservation system for FISD tennis courts
The popularity of tennis in the Frisco area shows in the heavy use of courts at Frisco ISD campuses. Even with more than 100 tennis courts at FISD’s 17 middle schools and 12 high schools, the huge interest in tennis can sometimes make it difficult for community members to find an available court.
With that in mind, Frisco ISD and the City of Frisco are partnering to provide improved community access to tennis courts. Starting Jan. 30, there will be limits on the number of private lessons on the courts and a system will allow people to reserve a specific court at a time when they want to play — outside of the time when FISD courts are reserved for student activities (7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on school days).
There will continue to be free access to FISD tennis courts, but the new reservation system will allow community members to guarantee a specific court at a specific time. The result will be a more efficient use of FISD tennis facilities and less frustration for community members who want to use them. The new system is especially important because many nearby school districts are no longer allowing public use of their courts, which increases the demand on FISD tennis courts.
The new reservation system will be handled by Frisco Community Tennis, a third party agreed upon by FISD and the City of Frisco. Frisco Community Tennis will also provide tennis programming at some high school courts throughout the year, but outside of the reserved time for FISD activities, every campus will have courts available for public use and reservations.
Frisco Community Tennis will begin taking reservations on January 23 at friscocommunitytennis.com. The daily 90-minute time slots for court reservations will start on January 30.
Reservations
Reservations can be made and more information can be found at friscocommunitytennis.com. Reservations can be made up to one week in advance.
Reservations can be made for middle school or high school courts.
The time slots will be for 90 minutes and the reservation fee will be $11. The funds will offset costs for management and maintenance of courts.
A reservation will not be required to play on FISD courts, but without a reservation a court is not guaranteed.
Tennis supervisors will be available to help with any issues that may arise over reserved courts.
Lessons
No private lessons will be allowed at FISD middle school courts. Middle school courts will be for community play only.
There will be limited court space available for private lessons at high school tennis facilities and they will be monitored by a tennis supervisor.
