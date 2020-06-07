Chris Ham’s students were all set to spit.
Ham, a teacher at Liberty High School, had gotten a grant from the Frisco Education Foundation that would allow students to do a lab involving their own DNA. They would spit into a test tube, extract and copy their DNA and then see if they had a certain gene.
The lab, scheduled for May, had garnered interest from his students.
“I've never done it before with my students, so it was going to be really fun,” Ham said.
This year’s students never got to pursue the lab. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, they were left to virtual labs and a virtual connection with their biology teacher, leaving plans for the DNA lab pushed to next year’s group of students.
Ham, FISD’s secondary teacher of the year, said a personal interaction with students is what has kept him going through his five years of teaching.
“Just having that personal interaction with them keeps you going, because it kind of gives me a sense of reward, because that drives me the most," he said. “I really like to do things that get me the feeling of ‘oh yeah, I made an impact. I changed someone's life.’”
Ham remembers school as a place where he was able to feel a sense of belonging through the culture shock of coming to the United States at a young age without knowing English.
“I had awesome teachers, so I really got that kind of sense of belonging, so I've always just wanted to carry that over,” he said.
In addition to teaching biology content, he focuses on experiences and challenges that help his students grow.
“I realize that a majority of my students are probably not going to remember every single thing that I taught them in my class, even if they're an A-plus student,” he said, “so I try to see education as a place where students can prepare and experience being an adult. I try to give them experiences instead of just content.”
That includes sponsoring school clubs, like an eSports club and the Anti-Social Social society.
“I think clubs are a big part of what I do to fulfill my teaching style,” he said.
Ham began sponsoring an eSports club a few years ago when a student asked him to. The club has tried to stay connected through the pandemic, formulating plans for a virtual game night and still competing.
A fan of podcasts, Ham felt he could get his students involved in what he sees as the next potential wave of media by helping them produce their own.
“That's going to stay with them hopefully for the rest of their life,” he said. “Maybe they're not going to remember what the nucleus of the cell is, but they might remember their podcasting experience.”
Ham said he tries to apply what he has learned from research he saw while pursuing his master’s degree.
“I'm in this environment where I can try different things, learn different things and share them if I find them to be really beneficial,” he said, “so all of that just kind of continues to help me be a lifelong learner.”
He is currently pursuing a Ph.D.
