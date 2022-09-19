Elizabeth Watkins saw a gap in the community when it came to providing hygiene products for some students, so she founded an organization to address the need. Three years later, Refresh Frisco has grown to support 1,400 students in 84 schools across both Frisco and Little Elm ISDs, providing hygiene products to children who need them. Today, Watkins serves as President and Founder of Refresh Frisco.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I was born in New York in a very close-knit family and spent my weekends surrounded by aunts, uncles, cousins and grandparents. My background is in business, and I have a degree in accounting and an MBA from Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington. I have been married to my husband Matt for 24 years and have two sons, Jimmy who is 20 and Liam 18.
What brought you to Frisco?
Our family moved to Frisco in 2007 to pursue a job opportunity. Frisco has been a wonderful community in which to raise our sons. They both attended Frisco ISD schools starting in kindergarten through graduation and are now in college.
How did Refresh Frisco come to be? What made you want to found the organization?
I started Refresh Frisco in 2019 because I wanted to give back to our community. Through my volunteer work in local schools and other nonprofit organizations, I recognized that there was a gap in the hygiene product space. Children were going without essential hygiene items, and I wanted to do something about it.
What has it been like seeing your organization grow over time?
It has been incredible. In three short years, we have grown to include Little Elm ISD, and Refresh now serves 1,400 students in 84 schools. New students are enrolling daily. We are meeting a need in the community and it is truly the most gratifying and rewarding experience.
What should the community know about Refresh Frisco?
When children feel clean on the outside it helps them to feel good about themselves on the inside as well. Good personal hygiene increases self-confidence. Lack of self-esteem, especially during the teenage years, can negatively impact a student’s performance in school as well as their ability to form meaningful relationships and friendships. We help keep our local kids feeling clean and confident by providing quarterly Refresh Packs filled with full-size hygiene products. Our packs are customized based on each child’s age, gender preference and ethnicity and are delivered quarterly.
How can the community get involved in Refresh Frisco?
Our community is such an important part of Refresh’s success. We just moved into our very own warehouse space located at 124 Rose Lane, Unit 405, Frisco, TX 75034. We love having groups in to help us prepare and distribute our packs. Of course, donations are always welcome, as we rely on the generosity of our community to help us fill our packs. A list of most needed items can be found on our website at RefreshFrisco.org
What is in store for the future of Refresh Frisco?
We are facing record enrollment as we start the new school year. Combined with the rising cost of hygiene products and supply chain shortages, it is a challenging time. Our team of volunteers is focused on ensuring that we meet the needs of every child that comes to us for assistance. There are over 8,500 economically disadvantaged students in Frisco ISD. We work closely with the school staff and social workers. We are learning and growing every day, and it is our true desire to serve the children of this community to the best of our ability.
Where in Frisco is your favorite place to visit, and why?
The Frisco Public Library. I love reading and can’t wait for the new library to open.
What do you do in your free time?
I enjoy the arts and have had season tickets to Dallas Summer Musicals for years. I also like to read, journal, go the movies and spend time with my friends and family.
If you had to choose a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
"Beautiful Day" by U2
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
Early bird. My board has gotten used to my 5:30 a.m. emails.
What do you want your legacy to be?
We have opportunities every single day to make life a little easier, a little better, for those around us. I hope one day I can rest knowing that I used my gifts to do good.
