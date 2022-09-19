Frisco Profile.jpg

Elizabeth Watkins

 Photo provided

Elizabeth Watkins saw a gap in the community when it came to providing hygiene products for some students, so she founded an organization to address the need. Three years later, Refresh Frisco has grown to support 1,400 students in 84 schools across both Frisco and Little Elm ISDs, providing hygiene products to children who need them. Today, Watkins serves as President and Founder of Refresh Frisco. 

Tell us a little bit about yourself. 

