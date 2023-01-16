When Christal Howard moved to Frisco in 2013, it was to launch a newspaper. Since then, she's become an integral part of the Frisco Chamber of Commerce and its goal of supporting Frisco's business community. Now, in 2023, Howard will serve in a new role as Chief Operating Officer with the Frisco Chamber of Chamber.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I grew up in Carrollton and married my high school sweetheart Michael. We both went to Texas Tech (Wreck ‘em) where I majored in broadcast journalism. After graduation, I worked as a reporter at a TV station in Lubbock and worked my way up to the anchor desk and a managing editor position. My career later took us to Oklahoma City where I was a reporter and morning news anchor. When our daughter came along, I had the opportunity to take a position in corporate communications. In 2013, we moved back home to Texas and bought our first house in Frisco. We’ve been in love with this community ever since and are grateful to raise our kids Emma (age 12) and Bennett (age 8) here.
What brought you to Frisco?
Getting back to the DFW area and closer to family was important to us, especially once we had kids. We’d watched Frisco from afar for years as many of our childhood friends were moving here and raving about it. We couldn’t quite figure out what the fuss was all about. More than once, while traveling from OKC to visit family, we took a detour just to drive around Frisco and try to uncover the secret behind this beloved suburb. We finally figured it out for ourselves when we moved here in 2013 so I could launch the Frisco edition of Community Impact Newspaper.
What made you want to join the Frisco Chamber of Commerce as Chief Operating Officer?
You hear the word ‘partnership’ often in discussions of how Frisco came to be the dynamic city it is today. That word is at the heart of why I’m ecstatic to take on this new role. I credit much of my success in launching and growing a business here to the partnership of the Chamber, its team and other member businesses; all have been critical parts of my journey over the last decade. Whether it’s an entrepreneur getting a new idea off the ground, a Fortune 500 company moving all operations to Frisco or a nonprofit stepping up to meet a need in our community, getting to be a partner to them will be an honor and frankly a dream job.
How would you describe your new role with the Chamber?
The Chamber celebrated 50 years in 2020. I was the chair of the Frisco Chamber board that year, and of course, it did not turn out to be the ‘kick off to the next 50’ that we’d initially imagined. Instead I got to watch as Tony Felker and his team did incredible work to help businesses through unimaginable challenges. Let’s just say we cried a lot of tears together, and rolled up our sleeves until we were practically in tank tops, which if you remember was basically acceptable business attire during that time. I’m thrilled to now officially get to work alongside Tony and the team and to learn from and support them wherever I’m needed. In addition, my role will be to identify strategic opportunities for growth and evolution so the Chamber continues to meet the needs of our ever-changing business community.
What should the Frisco community know about the Frisco Chamber of Commerce?
Our mission at the Chamber is to protect and promote commerce through advocacy, resources and connections. In short, this means we’re there for the business community whatever challenges it may face and to celebrate the successes too.
What advice do you have for members of the Frisco business community?
None of us are doing this alone. I’m a firm believer in the adage ‘rising tides lift all boats.’ The tide is high in Frisco, and we will keep rising as long as we continue to lift one another up.
What do you like to do in your free time?
Our so-called free time is mostly consumed with Bennett’s baseball or soccer games and Emma’s cheer competitions. I love every minute. If I’m not on a sideline somewhere, you’ll find me gardening or walking on a trail, usually the Taychas.
Where in Frisco is your favorite place to spend time and why?
In this season of life, it really is on the sidelines at baseball and soccer games or at the cheer gym. There’s something indescribably special about getting to see your kids learn a new skill, be a better teammate, earn a big win or even face defeat with class.
If you had to pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
“Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey.
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
Early bird without a doubt. The quiet hours before everyone is awake are my favorite to get centered and set for the day.
What do you want your legacy to be?
I hope my legacy both personally and professionally will be one of doing the right thing no matter who’s looking, lifting others up, prioritizing acts of service and focusing on the good in people.
