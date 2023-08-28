Frisco resident Laura Madden wanted to learn more about what Kaleidoscope Park would bring to her community, so she met with Park Executive Director Scott Stewart. Those conversations turned into a full-time position, and today, Madden serves as director of development and relationships with the Kaleidoscope Park Foundation.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I grew up in Plano, graduated from Texas A&M and have since enjoyed a fulfilling career as a fundraiser in the non-profit sector. I have worked primarily supporting higher education and arts initiatives. I am the proud mom to two adult children and one spoiled rescue dog.
What brought you to Frisco?
After college and living in a few other big cities in Texas, I had the good fortune 17 years ago to bring my family back to this area and raise my children here in Frisco. I was drawn to the community feel and the bold and aspirational thinking of our civic and corporate leaders.
How did you come to be a part of Kaleidoscope Park?
I met the park’s executive director, Scott Stewart, shortly after he moved here from Chicago. As a Frisco resident, I was curious and excited about the announcement of the new park and interested in helping in its success. Lucky for me, those conversations with Scott eventually led to a full-time position.
How would you describe your role with Kaleidoscope Park?
We are a small staff of three, so we all wear a lot of hats. I am focused on building awareness in the community of the amazing park to come and securing financial support to allow us to deliver vibrant, free public programs year round.
What is a normal day like for you?
That might be the best thing about my job – no day is the same! I enjoy the time I spend talking with people and companies learning about their interest areas and helping guide them in philanthropic decisions. I get to spend a lot of time boasting about the park, its amenities and the many ways to be involved in bringing this superb regional asset to life.
What are your hopes for Kaleidoscope Park once it opens to the Frisco community?
I hope we are the talk of the town! Frisco has built a reputation for its exceptional, high-quality destinations. Kaleidoscope Park will only add to this by becoming a hub for arts and social engagement in an incredibly beautiful setting. I hope the park becomes a top choice destination for individuals and families from Frisco and beyond to enjoy discovery, fun, and connection.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I enjoy reading, road trips and all things sports! I’m a lifelong fan of the Rangers and Cowboys and love college football season.
Where in Frisco is your favorite place to spend time, and why?
No way I can name just one place. Preferably I’m somewhere outdoors, whether it be a stadium, a restaurant patio for drinks with friends, the Ruff Range, or enjoying one of our city’s many trails.
If you had to pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
Can’t go wrong with the lively and fun classic, “Dancing Queen.”
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
A little of both. I love a calm, quiet morning on the patio with a book in hand, but about once a month I try and convince myself I’m an extrovert and stay out late.
What do you want your legacy to be?
I am proud of the work I do and the impact the organizations I have been involved with have had on changing lives and bettering communities. Mostly, I hope I have set an example for my children to live and lead a life with integrity, loyalty, and humility while displaying kindness, grace and selfless service.
