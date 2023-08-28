Laura Madden

Laura Madden

 Courtesy photo

Frisco resident Laura Madden wanted to learn more about what Kaleidoscope Park would bring to her community, so she met with Park Executive Director Scott Stewart. Those conversations turned into a full-time position, and today, Madden serves as director of development and relationships with the Kaleidoscope Park Foundation. 

Tell us a little bit about yourself.


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments