Joanne Lovato Dallas Stars

Joanne Lovato

The Dallas Stars kicked off the new year by announcing that Joanne Lovato would be joining the ranks as the organization's vice president of marketing. 

Her new role will focus on audience development and ticket sales, corporate partnership activation and strategy, and team coverage on the club's digital channels.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments