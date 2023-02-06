The Dallas Stars kicked off the new year by announcing that Joanne Lovato would be joining the ranks as the organization's vice president of marketing.
Her new role will focus on audience development and ticket sales, corporate partnership activation and strategy, and team coverage on the club's digital channels.
Lovato previously served as VP of Brand Marketing for Skillz Inc., a California-based mobile games competition platform that is integrated into a number of iOS and Android games. Prior to that, Lovato also served as Head of Brand Marketing for the West Division of PepsiCo Beverages North America. In this role, she led an integrated team across major markets to develop locally relevant campaigns and 360 brand building initiatives for the company’s beverage portfolio. The Los Angeles native also oversaw partner marketing and activation of property and team relationships across sports leagues including venues like So-Fi Stadium and Chase Center, and organizations such as the San Francisco 49ers, the Golden State Warriors, the Los Angeles Lakers, the Colorado Avalanche, and the San Jose Sharks, among others.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I was born and raised in San Jose, California. I am the youngest of four children born to Filipino parents, who came to the states a year before I was born. I attended college at UCLA (Go Bruins!) where I received a degree in sociology, with a specialization in business administration. It was there that I met my husband, and after college we settled in Los Angeles and had two sons, Aidan (19, freshman at UC Davis) and Dylan (16, junior at Liberty High School). In my career, I have worked for some amazing brands including Samsung and PepsiCo. I have always worked on the other side of sports marketing from a partner brand perspective, but it has always been a dream of mine to work for a sports team. I am very excited to make that dream a reality by joining the Dallas Stars organization.
What made you want to come work in the Frisco area?
This is my second time living and working in North Texas. I worked in Richardson, Texas for eight years for Samsung as head of brand marketing before moving to back to open the Samsung Playa Vista, California office for entertainment marketing. We love the area and have family and many friends here, so we are happy to have made our way back to Texas.
How would you describe your new role with the Dallas Stars?
I am really excited to join the team where my role will be to take a consumer/fan-centric approach to the way we market the Stars. It will be a huge part of my job to look at ways to identify audience opportunities to grow our fan base, while also keeping our existing fans engaged in meaningful ways. We want to reinforce and build long-term loyalty for our team, win or lose.
What are your short-term and long-term goals for your new role?
Our marketing team will focus on the continued strengthening of the Dallas Stars Team brand, fan acquisition and retention, and the effective coverage of our team on paid, owned and earned channels.
How would you describe the role of the Dallas Stars in the Frisco/North Texas community?
I think overall, we want to make sure that we are out in the community reinforcing the message that hockey is a sport that everyone can be involved in and enjoy. For example, we recognize that 42% of people living here in DFW identify as Latino. We are looking to find ways to outreach to this community of people to bring them into our sport either through youth sports, our Stars Centers or attending games that celebrate the diversity of our market.
What were your first impressions of Frisco?
Having lived near here before, I was actually very impressed at how much Frisco has grown over the last five years. It seems to have evolved into a hub for business, sports and is just a great place to live, work and play. I was also happy to see that there are new Asian markets and restaurants easily accessible in town that weren’t around before.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I enjoy spending time with my family, attending sporting events and hanging out with my two Yorkies, Rocky and Mickey. I also am an avid SoulCyclist and have started doing boxing workouts on my VR headset, which is a new way I get my heart pumping!
If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go?
Australia and New Zealand have been on my bucket list for a while now. But Australia would be my first choice.
If you had to pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
"Stronger" by Kelly Clarkson.
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
Can you be both? LOL. Honestly, I think I am an early bird. I find I am most productive when it comes to ideation and strategy first thing in the morning. I have a notebook in the top drawer of my nightstand that I will sometimes jot thoughts into when I wake up if I think about or dream of an idea that I might want to come back to later.
What do you want your legacy to be?
I love my job and what I do, but ultimately I want to be known for being a good person, a great mom, and a marketer that did some great, disruptive work that resonated with people in an emotional way.
