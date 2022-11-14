Krista Ryan didn't find out about the Frisco Sunrise Rotary until she signed up for a 5K with her family. Today, she serves as past president of the organization as well as current youth protection officer with the organization. As Frisco Sunrise Rotary celebrates 20 years of serving, Ryan sees the impact the club has had both locally and abroad.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I was born and raised in El Paso, Texas. I moved to the DFW area to complete my college career, and loved it so much that we decided to stay and make this our home. I am currently married with two children. I come from a family background of medicine and law enforcement, and I chose to pursue the medical field and become a dietitian. With over 12 years of experience as a registered/licensed dietitian and specializing in clinical nutrition as a certified nutrition support clinician for the past eight years, I began my career at Parkland Health and Hospital Systems. My other past work experiences include teaching nutrition to culinary students as a professor at the Art Institute of Washington.
My work passion is in the clinical nutrition field, but I enjoy volunteering to help others through giving back via community involvement. I am an active member of the Frisco Sunrise Rotary Club Foundation, currently serving as youth protection officer and past president for the 2018-2019 Rotary year. Participation in community involvement via Rotary has become part of my way to give back locally and internationally.
What brought you to Frisco?
After attending college in the DFW area, completing my Master's degree and internships throughout the DFW area, we decided to stay. I had a couple of sisters living in Frisco before me who encouraged us to move. The major decision for Frisco was the excellent school district, but it was not until after moving in the area that I discovered all the wonderful parts of the Frisco community. It is truly an amazing city with that small town feel.
How did you get involved in the Frisco Sunrise Rotary?
My husband and I like to run, as do our children. My daughter has inherited her grandfather's Irish genes and red hair so we like to celebrate her on St. Patrick's Day. During the first year we lived in Frisco, we wanted to do something fun for the whole family. When I searched local events, I stumbled upon the Paddy Dash 5K and fun run and found it was put together by the local Rotary club, Frisco Sunrise Rotary. My father is a Rotarian, and I attended his Rotary Club as a child growing up, so it was a happy and familiar surprise. After the run I decided to attend a meeting, and become a second-generation Rotarian.
How would you describe the mission of the Frisco Sunrise Rotary?
Frisco Sunrise Rotary is a local volunteer-based club that is part of the larger organization called Rotary International. As a local club we lead to change and serve those in our community through multiple avenues of our Rotary causes including promoting peace, fighting disease (primarily through the End Polio mission), providing clean water and protecting the environment as well as supporting education.
What has been your favorite part of being part of the Frisco Sunrise Rotary?
The best part of being a member of Rotary is providing service to others. Just being able to help those that need it has been the greatest reward and one that I can involve and teach my children to do as well. I would say my favorite part of Rotary is the people involved, my fellow members which I consider to be my Rotarian family. I know that they are all here for the same mission to provide service above self, and I can count on them being a quick phone call away.
The Frisco Sunrise Rotary Club is celebrating 20 years this year. What are your thoughts on what the organization has been able to accomplish in that time?
I have been a member with the club for the past nine years now. When I started, they were already doing amazing things such as working in Honduras and providing clean water and bridges for access to education. Frisco Sunrise Rotary has done so much more locally. Our club has served the community and its surrounding areas through providing street clean-up, supporting our veterans, providing students the opportunity to go to Rotary Youth Leadership Academy, to check presentations to support the Go Baby Go program, Habitat for Humanity builds and so much more. The majority of our monetary donations would not be possible without our Flag Program, an annual subscription to allow our local boy scout troop to place the American flag in your front yard on flag holidays. This local support from our community through the flag subscription is what keeps our club in motion to give all that back into where the community needs it most.
What are your hopes for the future of the Frisco Sunrise Rotary Club?
I would like to continue on our Flag Program as it involves the local citizens indirectly to allow us to give back to the community. I personally get more enjoyment from donating my time versus financial donations to help others. Coming out of the pandemic has limited so many of these person-to-person service projects, so my hope is to see these opportunities come back as part of our Rotary mission to serve others. This form of service is important to me and my effort to instill this same service mindset into my children, who I hope will eventually become third generation Rotarians themselves.
What do you like to do in your free time?
In my free time, if I am not doing something for Rotary, I like to go outside and just enjoy nature or spend time visiting with my family members on weekend trips to outdoors. That could be bike riding, walking, hiking, lake trips and going to the zoo to see the animals with my family, or just taking my children and our dog to the park to kick a soccer ball around. As a family we also enjoy going to the dine-in movie theatres together.
Where in Frisco is your favorite place to spend time? Why?
Anywhere outdoors. I like that despite living in the city, we do have parks and trails at arm's length we can enjoy. Even if this just means being outside and enjoying the poolside views. I think my favorite part is exploring and finding all the amazing artwork in town, from sculptures to murals, Frisco has it all.
If you had to pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
This is a tough one. I have been asked this multiple times and I can never decide on one song. I really enjoy Hispanic music; one of my favorite artists is Pit Bull because he is so positive and up lifting in his message to people of all ages, I love that he encourages his fans to be better, do better, work hard and enjoy life.
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
For as long as I can remember, I have always been an early bird. Currently, my day starts at 4 a.m. when I get ready to go for a run or head to the gym.
What do you want your legacy to be?
I feel as a second-generation Rotarian and a medical professional that I have been living my father's legacy. I already see this happening with my two children getting involved in our club's service projects now, I can see it happening before my eyes. I want my legacy to be the example for them to live by the Rotary ways, promoting peace and goodwill, integrity and understanding through their relationships in school or professional careers as community leaders.
