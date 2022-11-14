Krista Ryan
Courtesy photo

Krista Ryan didn't find out about the Frisco Sunrise Rotary until she signed up for a 5K with her family. Today, she serves as past president of the organization as well as current youth protection officer with the organization. As Frisco Sunrise Rotary celebrates 20 years of serving, Ryan sees the impact the club has had both locally and abroad. 

Tell us a little bit about yourself.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments