Lee Gonzales La Finca
Courtesy photo

Lee Gonzales is all about creating centers for community. It's why he and his wife, Patricia, opened a coffee shop in Mexico, and it's why they also opened La Finca Coffee and Bakery, located in Frisco's Rail District. La Finca has since opened an additional location in Prosper. 

Tell us a little bit about yourself.

Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags


Recommended for you

Load comments