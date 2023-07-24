Lee Gonzales is all about creating centers for community. It's why he and his wife, Patricia, opened a coffee shop in Mexico, and it's why they also opened La Finca Coffee and Bakery, located in Frisco's Rail District. La Finca has since opened an additional location in Prosper.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I grew up in Plainview, Texas and moved to DFW to study at the University of Texas at Arlington. My wife, Patricia and I have been married for more than 27 years and have two sons, Daniel and Josh. We have lived an adventurous life that has included living out of the country for 10 years, working in the corporate world, starting a nonprofit and two start-up businesses.
What brought you to Frisco?
While I was studying at the University of Texas Arlington, I met my wife Patricia, who lived in Frisco. I still remember visiting Frisco for the first time to visit her. There was no tollway, very few retail businesses and it seemed liked it was far removed from the city. We got married and we later bought our first home in Frisco!
What is the story behind La Finca?
After working in the corporate world for several years, we had the opportunity to move to Manzanillo, Colima on the Pacific Coast of Mexico. There we started a nonprofit and spent almost 10 years in Mexico. During our third year in Mexico, we identified the need for a local business that could serve as gathering place for the local community. With limited options for coffee, we decided a coffee shop would fill these two needs in the community. With the help a very generous couple who had successfully opened two coffee shops in Mazatlan, Sinaloa, we opened our coffee shop named Café Bean. For six years, our shop transformed from an idea to a local gathering place that evolved into a coffee roaster, full bakery and a scratch kitchen.
Upon moving back to Frisco, we wanted to bring the coffee, culture and food that our shop in Mexico served to Frisco.
What is your favorite thing on the La Finca menu?
My favorite meal of the day is breakfast. There is nothing better than starting the day with coffee and breakfast. An espresso followed by a cortado and chilaquiles with arrachera and an egg is a great start to the day!
What made you want to open a business in Frisco's Rail District?
When we were looking for a place to open La Finca, we wanted to find a location that fit our vision. That vision was to be a gathering place for the community where genuine relationships could be developed. At the same time, the Rail District was an area being revitalized. Between Patricia growing up in Frisco and being longtime residents as a couple, we were inspired to be a part of revitalization of downtown Frisco.
What has been the best part about running La Finca? What has been the most surprising part?
The best part of running La Finca is the opportunity to serve our community. Any given day, our space serves as a place where friends, families and businesspeople can develop and grow relationships, and individuals can work towards reaching their goals and dreams. We also love the opportunity to share the Mexican and coffee culture we had the opportunity to live and experience during our time in Mexico.
The most surprising part has been the challenges we have faced. A start up business is challenging under any circumstance. Adding on the challenge of construction delays, the pandemic, inflation and labor shortages has increased the challenge.
You recently opened a new location in Prosper. What are your hopes for the future of La Finca?
Our hope for the future of La Finca is to be able share our passion for coffee and the Mexican culture with as many people as possible. We are working on a coffee roastery and bakery facility that will allow us to increase our production at the same time provide an interactive experience for our guest. In addition, we are looking into potential areas for additional locations.
Globally, we are working on creating a sustainable business model that has the largest impact. This includes addressing many issues in the coffee industry such as producer (farmer) pay and environmental concerns. Locally, the coffee and service industry has gone through many challenges since the pandemic. We want to create a business that allows our team to grow personally and professionally. Though the task seems challenging, we strongly believe that we can be on the forefront of addressing many of the challenges in our industry.
What is a normal day like for you?
Most days usually start early morning. My morning usually starts by tasting espresso and coffee prior to our shop opening. From there, each day is different. As an entrepreneur, I wear many hats. Sales, marketing, accounting, coffee roaster and customer service are just some of the tasks I perform. In addition, much of my time is spent is mentoring and training our team.
What do you like to do in your free time?
In my free time, I enjoy woodworking. I have made much of the furniture in both locations. In addition, I enjoy traveling and experiencing different places with my family.
If you had to pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
My theme song would be "Don’t Stop Believin'" by Journey.
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
Definitely an early bird.
What do you want your legacy to be?
That I was a person of their word who served others and made a difference.
