Janelle Hail describes it as a circle.
If you drew a circle, she says, and said “there’s breast cancer,” she would tell you that she used to be on the outside of the circle looking in.
“I didn’t really know anybody that had breast cancer,” Hail said, “but if anybody said they did, I felt badly about it, but I didn’t know what to do about it.”
Then she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1980.
“Let me tell you what was going on in 1980: Nothing,” Hail said. “No internet. Absolutely no way to get any knowledge except through your doctor.”
It was a time when the public wasn’t very informed, she said, and often times things were made up. When Hail herself was diagnosed, she was 34 years old with a husband, three sons and a dream home on the way.
“We were so happy, and then breast cancer came along and it just smashed our world,” she said. “Not knowing what to do about it, we tried to go on with our lives as a family. We all pulled together, and we just loved each other and helped each other through all of that, but it was a tough time for women when they got breast cancer.”
As a result, Hail found herself on the inside of that same circle looking out.
“I could see that there were women that didn’t have insurance like I had, people that didn’t know where to go for help, those that couldn’t afford it, and then those that didn’t know what to ask your doctor if you did get in to see a doctor,” Hail said. “You just had to try to remember all the questions you thought you should ask and hope that you didn’t miss anything. We didn’t have any references because there wasn’t an internet to look things up.”
Based on her own experience, Hail and her husband founded the National Breast Cancer Foundation in 1991.
“And that was because we saw all along the way the holes that were there, the potholes that people were falling into and that people needed assistance.”
At the time, Hail said, the main focus surrounding the issue was research.
“We wanted to do something about early detection,” she said. “Because early detection saved my life.”
Today, Hail is a 42-year cancer survivor.
“To me that’s just absolutely amazing,” she said. “And it’s because of early detection. But there are 3.8 million women today who have survived breast cancer. They’re alive today. And we want that number to grow and grow and grow. So that’s our aim and our hope.”
Education is also a large focus of the foundation, Hail said.
“Education shines a bright light on fear and causes the fear to dissipate, because once you’re educated, even if you’re dealing with something very difficult, you know what your options are,” Hail said. “It’s not knowing that is so difficult. So we emphasize that quite a bit.”
For the foundation, which is based in Frisco, that includes running a national mammography program, providing a patient navigation program, hosting metastatic retreats across the country, providing support groups and other ways to guide women through their journey of breast cancer.
It also includes current efforts like the foundation’s RISE (Rally in Screening Everyone) campaign, focused on the importance of breast self-exams and screenings. The effort follows a pandemic in which screening numbers dipped, Hail said. She said those numbers have since returned to pre-pandemic levels, but that things got pushed back as a result and that women could not see their doctors for several months. Others decided to skip mammograms, Hail said.
“What happened as a result of that was that when breast cancer was found with so many women, it was at a late stage, and the earlier the stage of breast cancer, the more options that you have,” Hail said.
The foundation has also provided almost 50,000 Hope Kits to breast cancer patients. The kits include comfort items like fuzzy socks, tea, educational materials, a journal and an inspirational bracelet.
“There’s an emotional part of breast cancer that is many times not addressed,” Hail said. “We want to give them that hope.”
Since its inception, the foundation has impacted over 2 million women with its programs.
As Hail puts it, it all started with a calling from God.
“Over this period of time, it has unfolded, and it has been in God’s will, and I knew that if I would always trust Him, and if always we would be open and honest and transparent with everything we did and follow good business acumen, I knew the foundation would grow and would do well, and I’m very thankful and to all the people that help us to make it happen,” she said.
Learn more about the foundation at nationalbreastcancer.org
