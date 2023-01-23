In 2021, Raquel Silva left her job in the airline industry to focus on growing her local business, Sweet Joy Bites.
"As an e-commerce operation, one of the main challenges I faced was lack of personal engagement with the local community," she said. "That's why when I discovered the Frisco Fresh Market, I saw it as an ideal opportunity to expand brand awareness and connect with the community."
Sweet Joy Bites was founded with a passion for brigadeiros, a traditional Brazilian dessert.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
As a native of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, I moved to the United States at the age of two, first residing in California before settling in Dallas, Texas, where I currently reside. Coming from a large family of seven siblings, the celebration of life and its simple pleasures has always been of great importance to me. I have a passion for sweets and enjoy experimenting in the kitchen, which ultimately led me to pursue a career in creating gourmet Brazilian truffles called Brigadeiro. In addition to my work, I cherish spending quality time with my husband of 13 years and our two daughters. We are avid travelers and appreciate fine dining, often indulging in delicious meals and a glass of wine.
What is the story behind Sweet Joy Bites?
Sweet Joy Bites was founded with a passion for brigadeiros, a traditional Brazilian dessert that has played a central role in celebratory occasions throughout my childhood. Recognizing the potential of brigadeiros to be a unique and niche offering in the American market, I aimed to share the joy and pleasure they brought me, not only on special occasions but also in daily lives like a simple box of truffles to brighten someone's day. I was determined to turn this vision into a reality by dedicating myself to creating the finest brigadeiros available.
What made you want to be a part of the Frisco Fresh Market?
In December 2021, I made the decision to transition away from my eight-year career in the airline industry to focus on growing my business. As an e-commerce operation, one of the main challenges I faced was lack of personal engagement with the local community. That's why when I discovered the Frisco Fresh Market, I saw it as an ideal opportunity to expand brand awareness and connect with the community. The market's diverse group of vendors and location in Frisco and the surrounding areas aligns perfectly with my business goals, and I continue to look forward to the opportunity to network and interact with a variety of people in this exciting new chapter in the market.
What is your favorite item on the Sweet Joy Bites menu?
Selecting a single favorite flavor is a difficult task, as I continually discover new and exciting options. Initially, the White Chocolate Lime Truffle captivated my taste buds with its harmonious blend of smooth white chocolate and a subtle hint of lime zest. However, my current favorite is a seasonal creation I developed for the Christmas holiday, the Peppermint Bark. Its unique and refreshing combination of flavors is truly irresistible.
What is your earliest kitchen-related memory?
One of my fondest childhood memories is of my grandmother imparting her culinary wisdom to me as she taught me how to make coconut ice cream in my native Brazil. She was an exceptional chef, particularly when it came to sweets. It was under her guidance that I prepared my first batch of brigadeiro, a traditional Brazilian treat that holds a special place in my heart. I am deeply grateful for the sweet memories we shared together and will cherish them forever.
What is a normal day like for you?
Having two daughters has greatly impacted my daily routine. I am no longer able to enjoy sleeping in and staying up late as I used to. I begin my days at 5:30 a.m. by prioritizing physical fitness through regular exercise, typically lasting for an hour 5-6 days per week. This routine enables me to be fully present and energized for my daughters when they wake up and prepare for school. Once they have been dropped off, I attend to various administrative tasks such as responding to inquiries and ensuring that my weekly deliveries and events are running smoothly. Later in the day, I dedicate time to the preparation of truffles. I have also embraced a more home-centric lifestyle, focusing on home-cooked meals inspired by my Brazilian heritage, such as dishes featuring rice, beans and a variety of vegetables and meats. My day concludes with the pick-up of my daughters, dedicating time to be present with them before bedtime. Despite the occasional chaos that comes with raising children and life itself, it is the unpredictability and richness of these moments that give life its fullness.
What is in the cards for the future of Sweet Joy Bites?
I anticipate that 2023 will be a year of tremendous growth for Sweet Joy Bites. In the near future, I aim to open a storefront and increase our presence in both the business-to-business sector, as well as expand our brand recognition both locally and nationwide. We have established a solid foundation, and I am confident that our products will be well-received in multiple sectors of the market. I understand that, with a combination of hard work and a commitment to producing premium products, success is inevitable. The future holds great potential for Sweet Joy Bites, I look forward to this exciting journey.
What do you like to do in your free time?
Free time is scarce in my current lifestyle. When I am fortunate enough to have some leisure time, I prioritize spending it with my family and engaging in self-care activities. I may treat myself to a manicure/pedicure, indulge in some retail therapy or plan a family outing to the zoo or dining out with friends. We also appreciate the simple pleasures in life such as listening to some good live music, savoring a refreshing drink and enjoying the outdoors. These simple moments are what make life worth living.
If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go?
Throughout my tenure in the airline industry, I was privileged to have the opportunity to travel extensively to various destinations around the globe. I made the most of this opportunity by visiting a wide range of countries, including Brazil, in Europe and in Asia. Among these, my most memorable experience was the trip to Hong Kong and Thailand, where I was captivated by the beauty and exceptional cuisine. While I have yet to visit Australia, it remains a top destination on my bucket list, and I look forward to the opportunity to explore it in the future.
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
By nature, I am a night owl, but over time, I have learned to adapt to an early morning routine. Despite initial challenges, I have come to appreciate the benefits of waking up early, and now firmly believe in the advantages of an "early bird" lifestyle.
If you had to pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
I am a fan of diverse genres of music, but The Beatles hold a special place in my heart. One song that particularly stands out to me is "Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da." The lyrics tell the story of a couple who create meaning and beauty in their daily lives by nurturing their relationship and family. The song accentuates the simple yet extraordinary aspects of life, which I can personally relate to and find powerful.
What do you want your legacy to be?
I aspire to leave behind a legacy of a strong and determined woman who was always eager to learn and grow, who strived to push herself to her limits, unafraid of failure as she understood that it presents valuable opportunities for growth and self-improvement. Someone who did not shy away from challenges or the seemingly impossible, and who took advantage of any platform that she had to make a positive impact in the world. Above all, she held her faith in Christ as a guiding principle in her life and understood that she was placed exactly where she was meant to be for a greater purpose than her own. I hope to leave a legacy of a loving wife and mother, a faithful friend and a positive influence wherever my path takes me.
