Sweet Joy Bites

Raquel Silva

In 2021, Raquel Silva left her job in the airline industry to focus on growing her local business, Sweet Joy Bites.  

"As an e-commerce operation, one of the main challenges I faced was lack of personal engagement with the local community," she said. "That's why when I discovered the Frisco Fresh Market, I saw it as an ideal opportunity to expand brand awareness and connect with the community." 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments