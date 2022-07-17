Radd Rotello was working at Texans Credit Union when the school resource officer from his middle school suggested he look into law enforcement.
Rotello had never considered a career in law enforcement and wasn’t too interested at first. But over time, as his former SRO, who was a customer at the bank, brought it up again, it started to sound like a good idea.
At 21, he put in his application and eventually became an officer. Today, he serves as a patrol sergeant with the Frisco Police Department.
For Rotello, serving his community through law enforcement has been personal — he essentially grew up in Frisco, attending Pioneer Middle School and graduating from Frisco High School in 2008.
“It’s a little different when it’s your hometown, and you almost have a vested interest to see where it goes down the road,” he said.
That also means his job is not about getting a paycheck, he said.
“I’m doing my job because I genuinely care about the outcome and the people it impacts, on more than just a law enforcement level,” he said.
Rotello isn’t the only one. A total of 19 Frisco Police Department employees are Frisco ISD graduates. That includes 11 sworn officers.
Officer Juston Roberts is one of those sworn officers. After attending Acker and Rogers elementary schools as well as Staley Middle School, he graduated from Wakeland High School in 2012 with the eventual goal of coming back to the area after college.
In October, he will have served with the Frisco Police Department for four years. He currently works as a patrol officer. With shifts starting at 5 p.m. and stretching to 5 a.m., it might be normal for major roads in Frisco to be blocked up on some days when he starts at work.
During pertinent calls, his background understanding of back roads and neighborhood routes can prove useful.
“I may be able to take nine different routes through a neighborhood that’s going to be less congested at a busier time,” he said. “If something happens immediately, I don’t have to look for street signs. I can, say ‘Oh, well I know this intersection because when I was a teenager, I was running around those streets, too.’”
For Roberts, who currently patrols the area of Frisco where he went to school and lived, the job also includes seeing familiar faces and making connections.
“On certain calls like that, if I run across somebody that just in our conversation, they say that they’ve lived here for 60, 70 years, I can tell them, ‘Oh, well I’m third-generation of a Frisco High School graduate.’ And then they know my grandparents,” he said.
“I think that maybe makes them feel like a little connection to the police department,” he added.
The Frisco Police Department is also aware of the impact of hiring those who grew up in the city. Being from Frisco gives officers a unique perspective, the department said in a statement to the Frisco Enterprise.
“They have seen the changes over the years and are able to connect with citizens in a more personal manner,” the department stated “They have a vested interest and want to keep the community safe and improve it for everyone.”
In addition, the department added, allowing current students to see Frisco graduates serving the city could inspire more students to do the same thing. The department currently offers an Explorer program through its School Resource Officer division that gives students an inside look at how law enforcement works.
“Having officers that serve in the community they grew up is a testament to the reputation of the city of Frisco, Frisco Independent School District, and the partnership our School Resource Officers have with the students,” the department stated.
Deputy Chief Jon Skertich always knew he wanted to be in law enforcement. It’s why he went to Sam Houston State to study criminal justice after graduating from Frisco High School in 2000. While he was away at school, Frisco began its period of growth, welcoming the Stonebriar Centre and the Frisco Roughriders. Once it was time to look for a job, Frisco was the only local municipality Skertich applied to.
“It’s just the sense of community, the sense of home,” he said. “I didn’t want to do that anywhere else, and kind of be like an outsider, transplant. I wanted to make my community better, like something you kind of had ownership in.”
