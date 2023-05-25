From the TV in his home in Brewer, Maine, Joe Capponi heard that the next KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship would be in Frisco, Texas.
“Are you kidding me?” he said.
His daughter had lived in Frisco for almost 20 years. It seemed like the perfect time to visit.
“I’m retired now, so I said, ‘Why don’t I just go to Frisco and do the tournament, maybe go up and knock on her door and say, Honey, I’m’ here?’” Capponi said.
His daughter, Samatha Thomson, had a similar idea. She knew the PGA was coming to her home and figured the timing would be right. She also knew how big of a golf fan her dad was.
“And so I called them up and I told them, like, ‘Hey, they’re looking for volunteers, is this something you’ve looked at?’”
Capponi, who doesn’t fly, took the Amtrak train down to DFW. Days later, they were both on the site of the brand new home of the PGA of America, volunteering for the first major championship at PGA Frisco.
For the first few days of championship week, that involved the two working together on site for shifts starting at 6 a.m.
“I told somebody yesterday, I said ‘On a scale of 1 to 10, if I didn’t do any more the rest of the week, I’m at a 50,’” Capponi said.
But he got to do more. Capponi had landed a spot as a walking scorer, working alongside players and caddies on the course.
“Walking the course is phenomenal, to watch (the players) hit a ball…I mean, my best, I might hit at 200, 210. They’re hitting at 310, 320. And you marvel at it,” he said. “It’s just wonderful to see it up close.”
Capponi and Thomson are two of about 1,500 volunteers who showed up to help make the 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship a reality. Megan Keast, volunteer operations manager for the championship, said that has included a mix of local residents as well as people who have traveled from all over the country.
“We’ve had a lot of people tell us that this is their first time volunteering because PGA Frisco is right in their backyard and they’ve kind of seen the project from the start to where we are now, and they wanted to be in on the excitement and kind of be part of sports history which is really neat,” Keast said.
For Thomson and Capponi, volunteering also served as a chance to connect against the backdrop of a major PGA championship.
“It’s so much fun,” Thomson said. “I mean, I love seeing his reaction to everything. For me, I’m out here supporting my friends, I’m out here helping out, a part of the organization, which has been great. I love being a part of that portion. Where for him, he knows these players and he’s so excited to be out here and to be part of this.”
The experience is also special for another reason — it marked the first time Capponi was able to visit Thomson since she moved to the area.
“He doesn’t fly,” Thomson said, “So it’s a three-day car drive, and so until recently when he retired, it just didn’t make sense.”
Volunteering at the tournament served as a catalyst for coordinating Capponi’s trip to Texas, which he did via train.
“I’m excited about how excited he is to just be here and be a part of this, but also to be able to share what my life has been, because this is 20 years of my life, and so it’s not just the PGA, but I’m also sharing my friends, and it just so happens, I’ve got so many friends that are out here too,” Thomson said.
For her, spending time with her dad makes driving to a shift in the early hours of the day more exciting.
“It adds to it,” she said. “We get to hang out, we get to spend time together, and we get to be a part of this very cool thing.”
