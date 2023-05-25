SENIOR PGA 3.jpg

From the TV in his home in Brewer, Maine, Joe Capponi heard that the next KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship would be in Frisco, Texas.

“Are you kidding me?” he said.

father daughter duo.jpg

Joe Capponi, left, and Samantha Thomson, right, at the 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.
father daughter duo 2.jpg

Joe Capponi serves as a walking scorer at the 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments