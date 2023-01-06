Scott Starnes still remembers watching the video.
It was posted to Facebook in December of 2021, and North Dakota State head football coach Matt Entz is filmed walking down a green and gold hallway. Entz stops for a moment, turns to a man to his right and points up. The man takes off a straw cowboy hat and hands it to Entz, who puts it on. Then he keeps walking.
That’s when the clapping begins. And soon, it turns into a roar of cheers.
North Dakota State had once again qualified for the FCS Championship game. They were going to Frisco.
“Everyone knew why he put that cowboy hat on in that video,” Starnes said.
And Starnes knew, too.
That’s because since Frisco started hosting the FCS Championship game in 2010, getting a Justin cowboy hat through Milano Hat Company has been a part of the championship experience for visiting players.
Starnes, executive vice president of business development with Dorfman Milano, is no stranger to how sports is “woven into the fabric” of life in Frisco.
When bringing the FCS Championship game to Frisco became a reality, Starnes had an idea, and he shared it with his friend John Keating, a Frisco city councilman.
“I said, ‘Hey, John, why don’t I do this? What if we gave every one of those players a cowboy hat? It will commemorate their trip to Texas, they’ll have something to take home, and just maybe over time, it will become instantly associated with the game here in Frisco,” Starnes said.
Keating took the idea up the channels, where it was well received.
All that was needed next was hat sizes.
***
On Thursday night, a group of fans dressed in green and gold gathered in front of the Omni Frisco Hotel in The Star district. Just days into the new year, anticipation was already on the rise in Frisco as the city prepared to host the 2023 NCAA FCS Championship game.
Roughly after 5 p.m., buses full of North Dakota State’s team members arrived. Students and staff disembarked, went upstairs and got settled at the hotel. They had made it once again to Frisco.
One of those arriving was Nathan Bjoralt, director of equipment and operations with North Dakota State. He got his first Frisco FCS Championship cowboy hat in January of 2012, the first time the team qualified to come to the Texas event.
He’s seen players acquire the hats over the years, given the number of times North Dakota State has since come to Frisco for the championship.
“They love it, and it’s great to kind of continue that on,” Bjoralt said.
Repeat players even have multiple hats.
“They’ve changed it from white hats to black hats to different ones, so like every time they get something different, the guys go crazy over it,” Bjoralt said.
Down Legacy Road the same evening, South Dakota State’s team was arriving at the Westin Dallas Stonebriar Golf Resort and Spa. In one part of the hotel, the ivory straw hats were coming out of boxes, ready to be handed out.
While the hats were donated for a number of years, the city now pays for a portion of the cost, Starnes said.
Josh Dill, director of sports and events with Visit Frisco, said the hats bring a “Texas spin” to the event hosted in Frisco.
“It’s fun to see when they qualify back home at their home stadium or wherever they qualify to come to this championship game, a lot of them start pulling out cowboy hats from previous years and wear them,” Dill said. “So it’s definitely become a symbol of making it to the championship, is that cowboy hat, and it’s become kind of a fun tradition for us to hand them out, and for them to receive them.”
As Starnes puts it, the hat is a keepsake — a way to remember the Frisco experience. And it’s a tradition that has continued for over a decade.
Tucked in a board room at the Omni hotel that Thursday night, a stack of boxes marked “Milano Hat Company” sit against a wall containing stacks of ivory, handmade straw cowboy hats. They would be handed out later that night.
“It’s never as much fun until the hats come out,” Starnes said. “And when the hats come out, that’s when the fun begins.”
