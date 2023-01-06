Frisco hats 1.jpg

A member with the South Dakota State team dons his new cowboy hat after arriving in Frisco on Thursday. 

Scott Starnes still remembers watching the video.

It was posted to Facebook in December of 2021, and North Dakota State head football coach Matt Entz is filmed walking down a green and gold hallway. Entz stops for a moment, turns to a man to his right and points up. The man takes off a straw cowboy hat and hands it to Entz, who puts it on. Then he keeps walking.

frisco hats 2.jpg
frisco hats 3.jpg

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments