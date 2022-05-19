This story has been updated to include information provided by Frisco ISD.
The Frisco Police Department announced Thursday that it has arrested a former Frisco Independent School District employee for for sale, distribution or display of harmful material to minor, a Class A misdemeanor.
Ruben Bustillos, 60, was hired with FISD in 2007, the district told The Frisco Enterprise. He most recently was working as a Physical Education aide at Newman Elementary. The district said his employment was terminated on Wednesday.
In a statement, the Frisco Police Department said police were made aware of the offense after inappropriate images were located at an FISD elementary school.
"Working in conjunction with Frisco ISD, a criminal investigation was conducted, which subsequently led to the arrest of Bustillos," the department stated.
The department asks that anyone with information regarding this offense contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010. They can also send an anonymous tip by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app available on Android and iOS devices.
Frisco ISD provided a letter given to Newman Elementary parents on Wednesday:
DearNewmanParents,
I want to make you aware of an incident that happened on our campus this morning. Inappropriate images were reported to be found in the boy’s restroom near the gym at our school. Unfortunately, a handful of our fifth grade students saw the images. We immediately searched the premises to ensure that no other photos were placed throughout the building. The campus administration has personally contacted the parents of those students involved in directly seeing the images.
After further investigation, it was found that aNewmannon-teaching employee distributed these images. The employee is no longer a part of our campus or employed by Frisco ISD.
Please know that the safety and wellbeing of our students is a top priority. Due to the ongoing nature of an investigation by the Frisco Police Department, there are no additional details that can be released at this time.
We will not let this isolated incident distract from the fun year-end activities we have planned. We look forward to seeing many of you throughout the remainder of the week as we celebrate all of our students’ many successes this year!
Sincerely,
Rachael Gilbert
Principal,NewmanElementary
