The Collin County Sheriff’s Office arrested a former Frisco ISD employee on Nov. 12 for an improper relationship between an educator and student and for possession of child pornography, according to records from the Collin County Sheriff’s Office.
Cody Wertheimer, 26, is a former Frisco ISD employee, FISD confirmed on Monday.
Wertheimer, a Frisco resident, was first hired by the district in September 2013 as a crossing guard, according to an email from Frisco ISD. He worked as a substitute in child nutrition during the 2014-15 school year and again as a crossing guard during the 2016-17 school year.
Wertheimer was last hired by FISD in January 2019 and resigned in January 2020. His last position was as a special education aide at Reedy High School.
According to Collin County judicial records, the offense date for the improper relationship was November 2019.
Wertheimer has also been charged with sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child involving sexual contact and possession of child pornography. Collin County judicial records also list the dates of those offenses as November 2019. The charges were filed by the Frisco Police Department, according to the county records.
